WAVERLY, N.Y. — Jake Scott carried the ball 36 times for 253 yards and three TDs as Chenango Forks topped Waverly 27-7 in a Section IV Football Conference Division II contest.
“They’re big, string, physical and there was a lot of Lucas Scott there in the second half,” said Waverly Coach Jason Miller. “I thought we did a pretty good job on him in the first half and tackled him low. We started tackling him a little bit higher in the second half and they made pretty good adjustments in the second half in play calling and took advantage of what we were doing.”
Of Scott’s 36 runs, 27 were for short gains. Most of those were six to eight yards and included all three of his touchdown runs.
While the Forks offense was rolling, Waverly’s offense was bottled up for most of the game. The Wolverines found it difficult to consistently move the ball. That’s why Forks ran 70 plays with 65 on the ground for 433 yards and the Wolverines wound up with 35 plays and 159 yards.
After forcing a punt on Waverly’s first possession, Forks embarked on a nine-play, 77-yard march. Scott did most of the heavy lifting with five runs for 32 yards but it was Dubbs Haqq who went around the right end for the last 11. Ryan Joseph hit the first of three successful PAT kicks and Forks was up 7-0 with 5:03 to play in the first quarter.
Another Waverly possession only netted one first down and Forks took over at its 22-yard line to start a 13-play march. Again it was Scott who battered his way down the field. In eight carries, Scott had 58 yards and the nine yard TD run. The PAT kick was wide left and the score stood at 13-0.
Waverly again seemed to move the ball, but had the ball ripped away at the end of a 29-yard completion.
Five plays later, Forks returned the favor and Waverly set up at its 48-yard line. After a two-yard run and incompletion, Joe Tomasso found Ethan Stotler in space. Stotler did the rest, racing past a stunned Blue Devils defense to complete the 50-yard touchdown pass.
Forks marched down the field on the last drive of the half. The Blue Devils overcame back-to-back motion penalties top get as far as Waverly’s 9-yard line. Forks would get no closer, though, leaving the halftime score at 13-7.
By the time the second half got going, Scott was starting to wear down the defense. A unit that did a great job of getting him low in the first half started coming up after the break. As a result, Scott’s runs started to, on occasion, get longer. Forks got the ball to start the second half and took nine plays to go 61 yards for drive that included a 19-yard Scott run and a seven-yard TD run by Scott at the end. Scott had seven runs for 47 of those 61 yards.
Scott’s third TD run was from a yard out on the first play of the fourth quarter and ended a seven play, 66-yard drive on which Scott had all but six. The big play on the drive was a 39-yard Scott run on which he seemed to be stopped near the line before breaking out.
Waverly, on the other hand, didn’t have a first down in the second half until its last possession, but came away with some positives.
“Our kids played hard again,” said Miller. “That’s a great football team. They’re going to be moving on and their goal is to win a state title. I like the resiliency of our kids. They got the best of us in the second half, but we made it interesting again. I think we’ve done a pretty good job throughout the year playing hard and taking away certain things teams like to do. That’s a credit to the coaching staff and the kids.”
Waverly will visit Athens at 7 p.m. a week from tonight for the first-ever UNICO Bowl.
Miller said he and his team were excited to have the UNICO Bowl to look forward to.
“We get something to look forward to,” said Miller. “We’ll have a good week and finish strong.”
