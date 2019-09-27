Dryden defeated Waverly 93-83 in IAC girls’ swimming action Thursday.
The Wolverines went 1-2 in the 200 IM with Lourden Benjamin (2:34.58) and Willow Sharpsteen (2:36.10).
Benjamin also won the 100 backstroke in 1:12.45.
Sharpsteen won the 100 fly in 1:08.80.
Waverly’s Josie VanDyke won the diving with a score of 153.
Maggie Whitley (1:02.79) and Delaney Vascoe went 1-2 in the 100 free.
Waverly’s 200 free relay of Sophia DeSisti, Benjamin, Whitley and Sharpsteen won in 1:54.20.
Their 400 free relay of DeSisti, Luci Burnett, Vascoe and Mara Callear won in 4:37.05.
Callear (2:24.46) was second in the 200 free with DeSisti (2:25.69) third.
Whitley (27.61) took second in the 50 free while Callear (6:34.98) took third in the 500 free.
