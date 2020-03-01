NEWARK VALLEY, N.Y. – The Wolverines hoped that the third time would a be a charm after falling to the Cardinals twice earlier in the season, but Newark Valley wanted to keep their undefeated season going in Saturday’s section playoff match up. The latter prevailed with a 55-37 win to remain undefeated and charmed.
The teams scored quickly with Mackenna Nechwedowich driving the lane for the Cardinals’ first bucket. Sidney Tomasso responded with a baseline runner to tie the score. Nechwedowich scored again to take the lead – a lead that Newark would not relinquish for the rest of the game.
“Offensively, we struggled with their defense,” said Waverly coach Bob Kelly. “We struggled with getting into our offenses and putting the ball in the basket. Certainly, wasn’t for a lack of effort. I thought we played hard. I thought we played hard for the entire game. I guess they’re 21-0 for a reason. They’re pretty darn good.”
The Cardinals went into full-court defensive mode that gave the Wolverines fits the rest of the night. And when the Waverly ballhandlers made it past half court, they faced the interior defense of the Nechwedowich, Makana Gardner, and Gracie Gardner swatting shots out of the paint.
“No doubt a size mismatch, that’s for sure,” said Waverly coach Bob Kelly.
Newark Valley edged out in front at the end of the first quarter when Brianna Beebe and Kendra Morris dropped back-to-back threes for a 12-4, but Lorden Benjamin hit a jumper near the end of the period to close the lead to six.
Allie Wandell scored eight of her 10 points in the second quarter. First, the press paid dividends as she came up with a steal and was fouled. After connecting on both free throws, Wandell received a pass from Beebe under the basket for an easy two. Another basketball in the paint for Wandell gave the Cardinals a 18-7 lead.
Waverly narrowed the lead after Paige Lewis made two free throws and Gretch Sowle scored down the lane before Gianna Picco canned an outside shot.
Every time the Wolverines made a charge, the Cardinals responded. After closing the lead, 24-18, before the half. Beebe drained two foul shots and Wandell scored on an offensive rebound for a ten-point halftime lead.
Newark Valley pulled away to start the second half – outscoring the Waverly 11-2 before Benjamin sank a three to stop the drought, but the Cardinals finished the quarter with a 41-28 lead.
Newark Valley scored the first nine point of the final stanza, highlighted by back-to-back threes by Hannah Ferguson. Adams hit a three-ball of her own for Waverly, but it was too little too late for the Wolverines.
The Cardinals finished the game with four scorers in double figures Nechwedowich and Wandell each had ten and Ferguson added 11 point. Beebe led all scorers with 12 points.
Tomasso led the Wolverine with 11 points and Lewis chipped in with nine.
“I thought we did what we need to do defensively. Our defensive game plan was pretty good. You certainly can’t leave anybody open. It’s tough to defend their bigs and they have a very good outside shooting game.”
As for the season?
“I was proud of our girls. I thought we did a lot of good things. I thought we had a great season. I thought we battled this team three times very, very hard – couple chances to win. For a young group, an inexperienced group – I don’t think 15-5 there’s a lot of school out there that would take 15-5. That’s a pretty good season and a pretty good team. I’m looking forward to next season.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.