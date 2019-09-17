Waverly fell to Newark Valley 3-1 in IAC volleyball action Monday.
They split the first two games — NV won 25-18 the first set with Waverly taking the second 25-23.
The Cardinals then pulled out two close wins — 25-23, 26-24 — to take the match.
Maddy Goodwin had 14 points, three aces, four kills and seven digs to lead the Lady Wolverines while Sidney Tomasso had five kills and a block.
Chloe Croft had nine points, 14 digs and 19 assists; Paige Lewis added 12 points, five aces, six kills and 18 digs; Adrianah Clinton finished with nine kills and eight digs; Aryan Peters had 10 digs and Morgan Adams blocked two kill attempts.
Newark Valley won the JV match 25-12, 25-23.
Michaela Lauper had four points, three aces and two digs for the Wolverines with Aubrey Ennis adding four points and Kennedy Herriman getting three digs.
Waverly hosts Newfield today.
