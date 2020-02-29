Waverly lost to Oneonta 65-53 in Section IV, Class B boys’ basketball quarterfinal action Friday, but they didn’t go down without a fight.
Senior Scott Woodring had a vintage performance, going for 36 points and 13 boards. He had 15 of the team’s 21 field goals in a game where his team struggled from the field.
“We just didn’t shoot the ball well tonight from the perimeter,” said Waverly coach Lou Judson. “Our guards went 6-for-28 but defensively we did a pretty good job.”
Down 38-25 at the half the Wolverines out scored Oneonta 19-13 in the third and cut it to five points with five minutes to play when Oneonta hit a big 3-pointer that took wind out of Waverly’s sails.
“Oneonta is a really good basketball team,” said Judson. “They’re probably a better team than we are and showed it tonight.”
Graham Wooden led Oneonta with 24 points while Zyeir Lawrence added 16 and Khi Atchison notched 14.
Joey Tomasso finished with seven points, four assists and three boards for Waverly as Aidan Westbrook had four points and three rebounds. Brennan Traub and Kaden Hollywood had three points each. Westbrook also had three boards with Jalen McCarty and Peyton Bowen each handing out three assists.
Despite the loss it was a successful year for Waverly that saw them go 15-6 and win the Valley Christmas Tournament.
“I’m proud of what we accomplished throughout the year,” Judson said. “My seniors ending their careers — Scotty especially — went out playing extremely well. He’s had an outstanding basketball career. McCarty was a wrestler three years ago and transformed into a basketball player. I’m proud of him as well.
