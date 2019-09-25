Southern Cayuga edged Waverly 49-45 in IAC girls’ swimming action Tuesday.
Waverly’s Willow Sharpsteen (2:36.59) won the 200 IM with teammate Delaney Vascoe (2:41.18) second.
Sharpsteen also won the 100 fly (1:09.63) with teammate Mackenzie Nichols (1:23.51) coming in third.
Wolverine Lourden Benjamin (1:11.81) won the 100 backstroke with Nichols (1:18.07) third with Vascoe (1:26.59) won the 100 breaststroke.
The Waverly 400 yard free relay of Benjamin, Mara Callear, Sophia Desisti and Nichols won in 4:30.78.
Benjamin (2:22.24) was second in the 200 free with Callear (2:31.76) came in three. Waverly’s Maggie Whitley (27.68) finished third in the 50 and second in the 100 in 1:05.44.
Callear (6:42.78) was third in the 500 free.
