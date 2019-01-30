Waverly fell to Watkins Glen 69-40 in IAC boys’ basketball action Tuesday.
Dylan Ward led the Wolverines with 21 points while Peyton Bowen added six points and 11 boards.
Caden Hollywood added four points, Jalen McCarty notched three, Elijah Kraft and Kaden Hughes had two points a piece with Colby Decker netting one.
Isaac Macklaroy led Watkins with 15 points.
GIRLS
Port Allegany 60, Galeton 46
Cara Parsell nearly had a double-double in the loss for the Tigers.
She had 13 points and nine boards plus two assists and two steals.
Katelyn Pagano added 11 points, Brielle Kalacinski notched eight, Jessie Evans and Makenna Shuemaker had five points a piece with Haylee Ludington netting four.
Cailey Barnett led Port with 17 points.
