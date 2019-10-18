Watkins Glen defeated Waverly 108-73 in IAC girls’ swimming action Thursday.
Waverly’s Maggie Whitley (27.33) won the 50 free while a team of Mara Callear, Luci Burnett, Delaney Vascoe and Sophia Desisti won the 400 free in 4:43.61.
Desisti was third in the 200 free at 2:25.68 while Lourden Benjamin (2:36.41) was third in the 200 IM.
Willow Sharpsteen (1:07.94) was second in the 100 fly as Whitley (1:03.92) took third in the 100 free.
Callear (6:38.56) was second in the 500 free with Benjamin (1:13.30) second in the 100 backstroke. Teammate Rachel Shambo (1:37.22) came in third.
Vascoe (1:26.13) and Desisti (1:35.13) went second and third in the 100 breaststroke.
