WAVERLY— The Waverly football team falls to 0-3 on the season after a 28-12 defeat to Newark Valley on Saturday evening.
The Wolverines found themselves in a tight spot early in the first quarter. The Cardinals ran the ball right down the heart of the Waverly defense scoring on the first drive in just over a minute.
Things went from bad to worse for Waverly, as quarterback Joe Tomasso threw a pick-six making it a 13-0 game in the blink of an eye. Waverly got knocked down, but preceded to get right back up holding the score to 13-0 at the end of the first half.
“I think the kids played extremely hard and they don’t have any quit in them, Waverly head coach Jason Miller said. “We can’t seem to put it together offensively. The defense is keeping us in ball games but I feel like we are getting closer to putting it all together.”
As Miller alluded to the defense figured it out after going down early, but the gears have yet to fully click on the other side of the ball. The Wolverines had two potential touchdown passes dropped in the first half, and failed to consistently move the ball down field.
The Wolverine offense showed signs of life in the third quarter. Tomasso led an impressive drive capped off by a quarterback sneak cutting the score to 13-6.
Waverly recovered an onside kick following the touchdown, and just when it looked like the tides were turning, a throw slipped out of Tomasso’s hands resulting in a fumble, and eventual touchdown extending the deficit to 21-6.
“Tonight we were able to make some plays but not a lot, Miller said, “We had some untimely drops, fumbles, and one of their touchdowns came off of an interception.”
Running back, Caden Wheeler had a strong all-around game for Waverly. Wheeler finished with 59 yards and 84 yards as the kick off returner.
One of those returns, came on the back of Newark Valley’s touchdown providing a life line for the Wolverines in the third quarter at the Newark Valley 25 yard-line.
Tomasso only needed one play as he perfectly placed a ball towards the back left pylon of the end zone into the outstretched arms of Aidan Westbrook. Tomasso had an up and down performance, but showed flashes of brilliance finishing the game going 14-29 for 126 yards and a pair of both interceptions and touchdowns.
“Joey is having a very good year and he is learning a lot,” Miller said. “He is doing a great job in leading this team and there a lot of positives to take from what he is doing,”
The game had its fair share of extraculicar fireworks. Newark Valley had 10 penalties for 125 yards, and Waverly had five for 35 yards. There were arguments and heated exchanges after several plays, but overall it was a well played and hard fought outing.
Waverly finished with 329 total yards compared to the 381 yards of Newark Valley, However the Cardinals won the turnover battle as Waverly lost four turnovers.
The Schedule has not been kind to the Wolverines so far this season.
“We have had a tough go of it. Tioga, Owego, and Newark Valley are all very good and physical football teams, so we are going to have to just keep working and improving,” Miller said. “Next week is a new week and a new opportunity.”
Waverly has a chance to get its first win of the season Friday hosting Dryden at 6 p.m.
