WAVERLY, NY – Horseheads defeated Waverly 47-6 on a sunny Friday night at Waverly Memorial Stadium. The Blue Raiders got off to a hot start, scoring 29 straight points in the first half and never looked back. Senior quarterback Ryan Scott threw 2 touchdowns and also ran for 126 yards. The Wolverines freshman quarterback Joe Tomasso had a rough night, throwing 2 interceptions.
“We had too many turnovers tonight,” head coach Jason Miller said about the loss. “A good team like that is going to take advantage of that.”
After forcing a three and out on Waverly’s first possession, Horseheads controlled the ball on a 11-play drive. A 10-yard scramble on fourth down by Scott kept the drive alive and a 15-yard catch by senior Andrew McLaughlin got the Blue Raiders in the redzone. Senior running back Max Stansfield capped off the long drive with a 16-yard rushing touchdown to make the score 7-0.
Waverly got some momentum on their second drive, as sophomore wide receiver Isaiah Bretz caught a 10-yard pass from Tomasso. Following a defensive pass interference call on the Blue Raiders, the Wolverines got inside their opponents’ territory. The drive ended with an interception by Scott in the endzone as Horseheads took over.
Another long drive by the Blue Raiders ended in a touchdown following the defensive stop. Nine straight rushes by Horseheads got them in Waverly territory, highlighted by a 31-yard rush by Scott. Junior running back Riley Loomis finished the 11-play drive with a six-yard rushing touchdown. Following a successful two-point conversion, Horseheads took a 15-0 lead.
The Blue Raiders defense continued to slow down the Wolverines offense, forcing another turnover. Junior linebacker Lukas Robert picked off Tomasso and returned the interception all the way down to the Waverly 5-yard line. After a one-yard rush by senior offensive lineman Max Rohl, senior running back Timothy Richter caught a four-yard pass from Scott. Horseheads took a 23-0 lead.
A quick four and out by the Waverly offense gave Horseheads another offensive possession right before the first half ended. A 41-yard touchdown pass from Scott to senior running back Nicholas Procopio extended the Blue Raiders lead to 29-0 right before halftime.
The Blue Raiders received the second half kickoff and kept their foot on the gas. After an onside kick attempt by Waverly, Horseheads got the ball in great field position. A five-play drive capped off by a two-yard Rohl rushing touchdown. The Wolverines found themselves in a 35-0 hole.
Waverly finally got on the board as the third quarter was about to expire. The Wolverines strung together an eight-play drive that went 66 yards. Tomasso found Bretz for a 31-yard gain to get Waverly on the Horseheads side of the field. Tomasso then found Bretz again for a 15-yard touchdown pass. This was the Wolverines only score of the game, and the final score was 47-6.
Tomasso had a night to forget, going 12/25 for 86 yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.
Bretz had 54 yards receiving and caught the Wolverines’ lone score.
Scott went 5/6 for 88 yards and two touchdowns through the air, added 126 yards on the ground and had an interception. Loomis had 44 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries.
“This is a good example of what we need to work on for next season,” Miller said. “We got a long ways to go and this is a good example of why we need to work hard in the offseason.”
Horseheads ended their season at 5-1.
Waverly finished their season with a 1-4 record. They will be back in a quick four months to start their 2021 fall season.
