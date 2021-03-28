OWEGO — After a hot start against Tioga a week ago, the Waverly Wolverines struggled to finish on the offensive end in a road game at Owego on Saturday. Owego celebrated 22 seniors on their senior night, using their experience to shut out the Wolverines by a score of 21-0.
Waverly started out the game struggling on defense as they gave up 13 points in the first quarter. The first 12 minutes looked as if the Indians would run away with the game through their offensive firepower, but the Wolverines buckled down to allow just one more touchdown in the last three quarters.
“I liked our energy and passion in the second half,” said Waverly Head Coach Jason Miller. “We were down 21, but our kids continued to play very well on defense. There was definitely a lot of improvement made from last week on that end.”
Owego brought traditional ground and pound on offense, using lengthy possessions to get down the field. Their first possession came from a turnover on downs from Waverly that turned into a 13-play 82-yard drive that was capped off from a Nick Waslyn one-yard touchdown burst.
The senior quarterback finished with a memorable senior night as he accounted for all three of his team’s touchdowns with two rushing and one passing.
The Indians set up another touchdown from Waslyn off a five-yard run by a fumble recovery from the Waverly offense. A missed extra point kept the score at 13-0 where it would remain until the second half, as the Wolverine defense tightened up.
Owego scored one more touchdown midway through the third quarter as Waslyn threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to bring the score to what would be the final tally at 21-0.
The Waverly offense was able to get within the opponent 25-yard line three times, but could not capitalize with points, including missing a 39-yard field goal attempt in the second quarter.
David Hallet led the Wolverines on the defensive side as he accounted for 16 total tackles. His teammate DJ Shaw followed closely behind with 12.
Nick Waslyn completed eight passes on 15 attempts for the Indians with 58 pass yards while rushing for 62 yards. Cam Bundy led the Indians in the ground game with 21 carries to account for 150 yards.
I thought we made a lot of improvement in practice this week on offense, but we just didn’t come out and do a good job,” Miller added. “We’re looking forward to getting another opportunity next week against another good team.”
The Wolverines fall to 0-2 after opening up the season with two losses to perennial powerhouses. They will have six days of rest before they see another one with Newark Valley at home on Friday night at home. Owego, now 1-1, will host undefeated Tioga on Saturday night at 6 p.m.
