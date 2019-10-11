WAVERLY, N.Y. — “What a game.”
That’s what Waverly coach Eric Ryck said after his team beat Notre Dame 1-0 in IAC boys’ soccer action Thursday.
“That really was the best soccer we’ve played all year, the boys were composed, made great decisions with the ball, and worked their tails off for the entire 80 minutes,” he remarked. “It was senior night and this is somewhat of a rivalry game, so the boys were really hyped tonight and it showed.”
It was 0-0 until the 70th minute when Rylan LaForest tapped an indirect kick that Nate Ryck buried in the back of the net.
“The boys have made great progress this year, and I’m so glad they get to experience some success because they deserve it,” said Ryck. “It’s been 10 years since we’ve been able to best Notre Dame on the soccer field, this is a big win for the program.”
Notre Dame out shot Waverly 8-5 and had a 7-3 edge in corner kicks.
Waverly goalie Cameron McIsaac made eight saves in net for the clean sheet.
Notre Dame’s Cody Gonzalez made three saves.
Troy 3, Sullivan County 1
The Trojans used two first half goals to top the Griffins in non-league boys’ soccer action Thursday.
Troy led 2-0 as both teams netted a goal in the second half.
JT Landis, Kane Hart and Alex Johnson had the three Trojan goals while Tanner Hodge had two assists.
Trace Neary had the Sullivan goal.
The two teams had 16 shots each as Sullivan had a 6-4 edge in corner kicks.
Troy’s Owen Williams had 13 saves in net while Sullivan’s Owen Schweitzer stopped 11 saves.
Williamson 3, Sayre 2, OT
The Warriors scored two late second half goals, then got the one in overtime, to pick up the NTL boys’ soccer win Thursday.
Brayden Post gave the Redskins a 1-0 lead with 26:19 left in the first half. A little over 10 minutes later Cody VanBenthuysen made it a 2-0 lead.
VanBenthuysen and Post also had assists in the game.
They held that lead until 4:20 left in the game when Caleb Morgan scored followed by Sam Cummings tying it up with 2:01 left.
In overtime Trent Achey had the game winner.
Northeast Bradford 6, NP-Liberty 4
The Panthers scored five goals in the second half to rally from a three goal halftime deficit to earn the NTL boys’ soccer win Thursday.
The game was tied 1-1 in the first half as NPL’s Kevin Alexander scored on a direct kick and NEB’s Brady Brown connected after a through ball.
The Mountaineers then scored three goals in the last 7:47 with Caiden Alexander getting the first one. Just over a minute later Taylor Nelson found the back of the net with Caiden Alexander getting the final score with just over a minute left in the half.
NEB started the comeback quickly, getting two goals from Gavin Merritt in the first 10 minutes.
Then with 20:26 left Brown got the equalizer.
Julian Jampo netted the go ahead goal on a header with 13:47 left to play with Brown finishing off the hat trick with 5:52 left in the game.
Brandon Kuhn had four assists for NEB while Jampo had one.
“We made some adjustments at halftime and the boys did what they had to do,” said NEB coach Dan Martin. “Very proud of the teamwork displayed and the mental focus it took to play a composed second half. It took discipline to adjust our play and creep back into the game one goal at a time. With each goal, you could feel the anticipation and momentum continue to build. Definitely a memorable night.”
NPL out shot NEB 16-11 with the Panthers earning a 9-2 edge in corner kicks.
Garrett Cooper made 10 saves for the Panthers while Jayden Good stopped 12 shots for NPL.
Galeton 7, NoPo 3
Joey Brumbaugh had a hat trick with an assist to lead the Tigers to a non-league boys’ soccer win Thursday.
Jake Cochran added two goals and an assist while Noah Shutt and Levi Evans also had goals.
Ty Stover added two assists with Matt Smith and Gavin Secora also getting helpers.
Ryan Langworthy and Ezra Sprow had two of the NoPo goals as the other was an own goal.
Chase Lawson had an assist.
Galeton out shot NoPo 20-10 and had a 13-5 edge in corner kicks.
Austin Lancenese made six saves for Galeton as Pat Lehman had 10 stops for the Panthers.
Galeton hosts Williamson on Saturday.
