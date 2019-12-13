Waverly girl’s bowling swept Tioga 4-0 on Thursday while the boys tied 2-2.
The Waverly girls rolled 941, 769, 794 for a 2,504 while the Tioga girls rolled 682, 654, 613 for a 1,949.
Rachel Houseknecht led Waverly with a 233-166-173-572 while Mackenzie Plouse rolled a 184-179-157-520 and Shantilly Decker shot 178-167-149-494. Sadie VanAllen shot 187-116-162-465, Victoria Houseknecht bowled 159-136-153-448 and Megan Lee rolled 125-121-91-337.
Bailey Elston led Tioga with a 172-149-128-449 while Mackenzie Macumber shot 137-174-118-429 and Destini Sweet rolled 121-134-122-377. Bobbi Jo Tarbox shot 128-97-137-362 while Caroline Chapman bowled 107-100-108-315 and Cassie Birney rolled 124-95-88-307.
The Waverly boy’s rolled 962, 1013, 887 for a 2862 while Tioga shot 963, 921, 891 for a 2775.
Zach Vanderpool led Waverly with a 252-234-170-656 while Cody Blackwell rolled 185-226-189-600 and Derrick Canfield shot 182-206-181-569. Matt Mauersberg rolled 185-171-180-536 while Ashlton Pritchard shot 158-176-167-501 and Richard Stevens bowled 137-142-139-418.
Exhibition bowlers were Jacob Forrest 156-97-128-381, Landyn Gunderson 118-96-138-352, Carter Hayes 185-179-175-539, Ethan Roberts 144-167-155-466, Cayden Turcsik 159-110-149-418, Candon Westervelt 111-115-126-352, Taylor Akins 116-106-127-349, Morgan Lee 129-116-122-367, Haley Kittle 117-132-119-368, Taylor Thomas 102-121-93-316 and Sage Garrison with 111-86-95-292.
