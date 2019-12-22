Waverly boys and girls won IAC titles at the Quinney Invitational Saturday.
The girls had 84 points, well ahead of second place Lansing (67).
The boys’ side was closer with 84 to Lansing’s 81 and Dryden’s 80.
Four different girls took gold with Cora Smith (11:04.29) in the 3000, Sheridan Talada (4:55.45) in the 1500, Melina Ortiz (44.35) in the 300 and Rachel Ovedovitz (10:36.52) in the 1500 racewalk.
Ortiz (1:44.78) was second in the 600 while teammate Marissa Eisenhower (29-feet, 6-inches) was second in the shot put.
Elizabeth Fritzen (3:18.32) and Paige Ackley (3:25.56) were second and third in the 1000 while Elizabeth Vaughn (5:43.23) was fourth in the 1600.
The Waverly 4x800 relay (Fritzen, Smith, Ackley, Talada) was first in 10:33.32 and their 4x400 relay (Akcley, Smith, Talada, Ortiz) was first in 4:42.45.
On the boys’ side Jayden Rose (2:47.13) was first in the 1000 while Caden Wheeler (21-feet, 4 1/2-inches) won the long jump.
Wheeler (38.36) was second in the 300 while Collin Wright (10:18.71) was second in the 3200.
Alex Gadow took home two bronzes in the shot put (34-feet, 2 1/2-inches) and the triple jump (36-feet, 5-inches).
Four different athletes took home fourth place finishes: Isaac Chandler (19-feet) in the long jump, Ralph Johnson (7.08) in the 55, Brandon Bubniak (1:35.70) in the 600 and Nate Ackley (4:53.97) in the 1600.
Skyler Dengler (30-feet, 2-inches) was fifth in the triple jump while Sam Vandyke (40.35) was sixth in the 300.
Their 4x800 relay (Rose, Ackley, Bubniak, Wright) won in 9:06.14 while their 4x400 relay (Gadow, Bubniak, Wright, Vandyke) was second in 3:56.51.
