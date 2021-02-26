WAVERLY, N.Y. — For the second time this season the Waverly girls picked up a win over Horseheads, this time winning 56-43.
Kennedy Westbrook led the Wolverines early, while Sidney Tomasso started o take over in the second quarter.
Westbrook had six first-quarter points, while Tomasso had at least six points in each of the next three quarters in the win.
Tomasso had 23 points in the win. She has scored 20 or more points every game this year. Tomasso was 12-for-12 from the free throw line in the victory and had three three-pointers.
Westbrook had 15 points and Gabby Picco had 13 for the Wolverines.
Payton Shaw had four points and Lourden Benjamin added a point for Waverly.
Jenna Granger led Horseheads with 14 points and Sophia Bonnell had eight points.
NP-Liberty 39,
Canton 36
CANTON -- Eva Rice led NP-Liberty with 19 points in the victory.
Sidney Landis had 10 points and Mackenzie Broughton had five points.
Ryann Upham had three points and Lydia Paulhamus finished with two points.
Reagan Kelley led Canton with 12 points and Aislyn Williams had 10 points.
Emmie Tymeson finished with six points and Gracie Mead had four points.
Molly Ward had three points and Courtney Weiskopff had a point.
Athens 42, NP-Mansfield 21
Caydence Macik and Kayleigh Miller combined for all but three of the Wildcats points in the win.
Macik had 20 points for Athens, with nine rebounds, six steals and a blocked shot and Miller had 19 points, with three threes.
Karlee Bartlow and Hannah Blackman had four rebounds each and Rachel Stephens had three rebounds.
Megan Collins had three points for the Wildcats.
Payton Chapel and Sarah Spohn had five points each for NPM and Ashley Brubaker had four points.
MeKenna Lighter had three points and Elizabeth Kahl and Cheyenne Thompson had two points each.
Spohn had five rebounds and Ella Farrer had three boards, while Brubaker had two assists.
Athens will host Canton today to wrap up the regular season.
Notre Dame 75, Odessa-Montour 31
Shannon Maloney had 24 points to lead Notre Dame to the win.
Ava Mustico had 12 points in the victory and Kahlia Rivera and Ellie Mustico each finished with eight points.
Maddy Watts had seven points and Kathryn Gough had five points.
Izzy Griffin had four points and Anna Milazzo had three points, while Maddy Fargo and Lawson Bigalow had two points each.
FROM WEDNESDAY
Canton 35, North Rome 34
Emmie Tymeson had eight points and Reagan Kelley had six in the win.
Aislyn Williams had five points, while Courtney Weiskopff finished with four points.
Gracie Mead had three for Canton and Molly Ward, Jazymn Hickock and Alexis Baldwin all had two points in the game.
Sarah Mosher had 12 for North Rome and Destiny Middaugh had nine points, while Abby Winward had seven points. Marion Beers had four points and Saydie Cubbidge had two points.
