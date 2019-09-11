Waverly girls opened the swimming season with a 49-33 win over Odessa-Montour Tuesday.
The Lady Wolverines won the 200 medley relay in 2:09.31 with a team of Lourden Benjamin, Delaney Vascoe, Willow Sharpsteen and Maggie Whitley.
Benjamin (2:23.42) won the 200 free with Sharpsteen (2:24.38) second while Vascoe (2:38.58) was second in the 200 IM.
Whitley (28.15) won the 50 free as teammate Mara Callear (30.95) took second.
Sharpsteen (1:11.05) took the 100 fly while Whitley (1:08.34) won the 100 free. Callear (6:41.93) took second in the 500 free.
Waverly’s team of Sophia Desisti, Vascoe, Sharpsteen and Whitley won the 200 free relay in 2:00.09.
Benjamin (1:11.50) won the 100 backstroke followed by Mickenzie Nichols (1:18.11) in third.
Vascoe (1:23.50) won the 100 breaststroke as a team of Nichols, Callear, Benjamin and Desisti won the 400 free relay in 4:31.29.
