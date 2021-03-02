CORNING — With eight seconds remaining in the game, the senior connection of Gabby Picco and Sydney Tomasso shined as Picco found Tomasso on the back side of the Corning defense. Tomasso, the St. John FIsher bound guard drove baseline and flipped up a floater that went in, followed by a Picco blocked three on the other end to secure a 39-36 road win over Corning.
“We had a nice play set up on the baseline from Gabby to Syd on a play that we needed at the end,” said Waverly head coach Bob Kelly, who just came off his 300th win against Elmira on Saturday. “It helped for us to keep up the intensity late on a night where we didn’t play too well.”
The contest started off in favor of the Hawks, with a 7-2 run to start off the first. Waverly would spark a 10-3 run of their own all the way to the end of the first quarter until Corning responded with a three-pointer to take a 13-12 lead at the end of one.
Both teams struggled to find the net in the second as defenses picked up as well with Waverly’s press. The Wolverines won the quarter narrowly 3-2 to tie the game at 15 heading into the break.
Another tie in the third quarter resulted in a lock heading into the final frame. Waverly’s 2-1-2 full-court pressure zone created turnovers for the Hawks towards the end of the game which resulted in Tomasso finishing the game three for four at the charity stripe before capping off the three-point victory on the baseline in the final seconds.
“The press helped us a lot in the second half,” Kelly noted. “On a night where you can’t make shots, you have to be able to play defense, and that helped us late.”
Sophomore Kennedy Westbrook led the Wolverines with 13 points while Tomasso’s seven fourth quarter points paced her with 12. Corning sophomore Alyssa Dobson had a game-high 14 points. Her teammates and fellow sophomores Jayda Felker and Jenna Dinardo both contributed nine.
BOYS
Corning 90, Waverly 67
The Waverly boys took on one of the best teams in Section 4 and came up short 90-67 on Monday against Corning.
Corning scored 30 first-quarter points on their way to the win.
Kobe Decker and Aidan Westbrook each had 11 points to lead the Wolverines to the win.
Davis Croft had nine points and Ryan Lambert finished with eight for the Wolverines.
Liam Traub and Peyton Bowen each had seven points and Joey Tomasso finished with five points.
Brennan Traub, Brady Blauvelt and Caden Hollywood finished with three points each in the game.
Bowen added six boards and Westbrook had five rebounds.
Bowen and Hand had two steals and Hand, Brennan Traub and Liam Traub had two assists each.
Waverly is at Owego today with a 5:30 p.m. JV start.
The Wolverines now move to an impressive 8-1 record in the final week of the regular season. They will have a quick turnaround as they will hit the hardwood at home today at 5:30 p.m. against the 4-4 Owego Indians.
