WAVERLY, N.Y. — The Wolverines got a first-half goal by Melina Ortiz, and the defense made that hold up in a 1-0 win over Notre Dame on Tuesday.
“In my opinion, the score was not indicative of how the game went,” Waverly coach Tara Franklin said. “The girls did incredibly well with possessing the ball and using their supporting options. We switched field on multiple occasions and calmly moved the ball up as a unit. We had possession the majority of the game, but fell short when trying to play the ball past Notre Dame’s defense.
“We kept trying the same tactic (on both side of the field) and weren’t able to catch their defense off guard. A lot of time we had the right idea as to where to play it but just couldn’t connect the pass to feet. Tessa Petlock had a great game back on defense alongside Cora Smith and Bella Romano. Kait Clark made some great saves and had a true test again tonight. I am happy with the level of play we brought to this game, but again our shot to goal ratio isn’t where it should be.”
Ortiz’s goal came at 18:57 of the first half as she rocketed a shot off an assist by Allison Campbell into the net.
Waverly had 18 shots and four corner kicks and Notre Dame had eight shots and one corner kick.
Ana Milazzo had 16 saves for Notre Dame and Clark had six for Waverly.
BOYS’ SOCCER
Wellsboro 6, NP-Liberty 0
The Hornets scored five second-half goals in the win.
Luke Rondo had the first two goals for Wellsboro, the first off an assist from Kaeden Mann and the second 11 seconds into the second half off an assist from Will Poirier.
Joseph Grab added a goal, and then Mann scored off a Poirier assist.
The final two goals were by Alvaro Garza-Seijo had the last two goals off assists from Mann and Poirier.
Wellsboro had 19 shots and 15 corner kicks. North Penn-Liberty had five shots and no corner kicks. Ethan Ryan had two saves for Wellsboro and Chase Person had five for NPL.
Notre Dame 2, Waverly 1
Tyler Simpson got the game winner in the 70th minute for Notre Dame.
Patrick Finnerty had the Crusaders up 1-0 in the 14th minute, but in the 61st minute Brennan Traub tied things for Waverly.
Notre Dame had 18 shots and two corner kicks and Waverly had five shots and three corner kicks.
Cameron McIsaac had 16 saves for Waverly and Cody Gonzales had six saves for Notre Dame.
“It was a great soccer game tonight, hard fought and well played by both teams,” Waverly coach Eric Ryck said. “The boys continue to keep getting better, and I am very pleased with their progress. Brennan Traub’s first career goal is going to add to the confidence that is building on this team. Everyone is getting more comfortable on the ball, and the decision making is getting so much better.”
Athens 16, Towanda 0
Aaron Lane, David Scheftic and Joel Maslin had hat tricks in the game. Maslin started in net before finishing with the hat trick.
Luke Arnold, Jared Ammerman and Ryan Thompson all had two goals in the game, while Nate Quinn added a goal.
Arnold and Alex Rowe had three assists each, Jake Corino had two assists and Scheftic, Jessie Sumner, Ammerman, Andrue Andrus and Cody Blakeman had assists.
Athens had 52 shots and 14 corner kicks and Towanda had 30 saves in goal.
Troy 6, Sayre 0
Tanner Hodge scored at 38:41 for Troy and Brandon Manley made it 2-0 at 28:48. At 18:43 Wyatt Hodlofski scored and Kane Hart made it 4-0 at 14:24.
In the second half Logan Signor and Isais Watkins had goals for Troy.
JT Landis, Kris Howland and Alex Johnson had assists for Troy.
Troy had 32 shots and 15 corner kicks and Sayre had five shots and two corner kicks.
Dom Fabr had 14 saves for Sayre and Troy had four saves in goal.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.