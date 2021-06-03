CHEMUNG — Waverly placed three players from a very young squad in the top 10 at the IAC Girls Golf Championships held Wednesday at Tomasso’s Golf Course.
Marathon’s Kate Anderson won the event with a 98. Lansing standout Hailey Boughton carded 100 for second and third went to Newark Valley’s Felicia Fiacco with a 106.
Waverly golfers held down the next two spots as lone senior Haley Kittle went out in 57 and back in 53 for a 110 and Breanne Robinson had a 113 with a 58-55 split.
Lansing’s Amande Baker was sixth with a 114 and seventh went to Moravia’s Addison Moore with a 116.
Next up was Waverly’s third top 10 player as Lauryn Delill shot 120 after going out in 61 and back in 59. Waverly’s other participant, sophia Sileo, was 12th with a 126.
“To have three top 10 performers with such a young team is a really nice accomplishment,’ said Waverly Golf Coach Pete Girolamo.
Rounding out the top 10 were Lansing’s duo of Zoe Ivery — ninth with a 121 — and Kennedy Snyder, 10th with a 123.
In addition to Sileo, the next five were Newark Valley’s Emma Clark, 11th at 125; Spencer-Van Etten/Candor’s Abby Goodrich and Annika Walle tied for 13th at 128; and Marathon teammates Cailin Martin and Brooklyn Drake tied for 15th, each carding a 130.
