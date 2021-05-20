CHEMUNG — Up to Wednesday, Waverly senior Haley Kittle has had her team’s lowest score in every match of the season.
Wednesday afternoon, that changed when Breanne Robinson picked up her first medalist title. Robinson, with just a few matchers under her belt, had three pars on the way to a 50 as Waverly downed Lansing 236-245 in a match played at Tomasso’s Golf Course.
Kittle added a 55 to her team’s total with Lauryn Delill carding a 62 and Addison Hunt scoring with a 69.
Sophia Sileo ended the day with a 71 that did not factor into the team total.
Lansing was led by Amanda Baker’s 53 and the 55 recorded by Hailey Baughn. Flynn Ivery had a 68 and Olivia Larounis finished with a 69.
Waverly will visit Horseheads at Willow Creek Golf Course on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.