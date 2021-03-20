The Waverly girls kicked off their season with a 2-0 win over Newark Valley on Friday.
After a scoreless first half Addison Westbrook scored for Waverly off a Lea VanAllen assist at 29:49 of the second half and at 25:56 VanAllen scored on a penalty kick.
Newark Valley had 22 shots and three corners and Waverly had six shots and two corner kicks.
Kaitlyn Clark had 17 saves in net for the Wolverines.
“Our first game jitters were very evident today,” Waverly coach Tara Hogan said. “We were excited to be there but scrambling often. We have a lot of new players who are in new positions and a lot of veterans that are playing in different positions. Captain Kait Clark had some amazing saves today including one where she had to basically split to get the ball. She quickly jumped up and saved it again. Addison Westbrook (8th grade) started the game at center mid but played center forward all second half. She found her niche and scored a very well placed ball above the goalie in the top right corner. Kennedy Westbrook (who I would normally have on offense) was playing center defender. She handled the position with such ease. She is a very forward minded player who really stood out on defense as well. I could put her anywhere. Lea VanAllen started up top with Kylie Payne and Kiley Stillman. Kylie Payne has improved so much since she first started playing with us last season. She was a great help disrupting NV’s defensive line and supporting our midfielders. Newbies Kiley Stillman, Abby Blauvelt, Olivia Robinson, and Lily Sickler really stepped up in their first ever varsity game. Olivia Robinson held her own as a right defender. She made some very smart decisions. Bella Romano (veteran defender) is my only player from last year returning to the defensive line. Bella is so much more confident now and really contributed a lot to our forward movements. It was SO great to see Paige Robinson on the field today as a stopper (she was injured last season — first with a hip injury and then with tearing her ACL). She’s such a confident player who did so well in the stopper AND center defender position. Alyvia Daddona returned to her position as a right mid. She too has improved so much.
“ Our second goal was scored by Lea VanAllen when Kennedy Westbrook was fouled inside the box. Lea took the PK and placed it perfectly towards the bottom left of the goal. There were 2 yellow yellow cards issued to NV and one issued to Waverly (Lea VanAllen). All in all, we have learned a LOT from this game and we have a lot to build off of. I am very happy with how the girls played considering we have only had 10 practices. With only one sub (NV had 9) EVERY one of them had to step up and play hard for those 80 minutes. This is a great start.”
BOYS’ SOCCER
Newark Valley 1,
Notre Dame 0
The Crusaders were edged in their season opener.
A first-half goal by Newark Valley was the difference.
Cody Gonzalez had five saves in net for Notre Dame.
Notre Dame hosts SVEC on Tuesday.
TENNIS
Wellsboro 4, South 1
In first singles Will Poirier won 6-4, 6-0 over Logan Ogden and at second singles Zach Singer won 6-1, 6-0 over Trent Morrison.
In third singles Joe Doty won 6-4, 7-6 (7-5) over Kade Sanford and at first doubles Owen Richardson and Dustin Benedict won 6-4, 6-2 over Ross Flerlage and Ryan Brantoor.
In second doubles Gavin Gardner and Aiden Gehman fell to Caleb Jackson and Secoy Roberts 6-7 (4-7), 3-6.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.