WAVERLY — Even though the score of the first round Valley Christmas Girls Basketball Tournament was close after a quarter, there was a feeling that it wouldn’t last.
Indeed, it didn’t as Waverly erupted in each of the final three quarters to post a 59-23 win over Athens — clearly missing Caydence Macik — on its home floor.
The Wolverines will play Towanda, a 53-15 winner over Sayre, for the VCT title at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Sayre.
Athens will play Sayre at 6 p.m. tonight in the consolation game.
On Tuesday, Athens led 7-4 in the first period as Waverly’s shots simply wouldn’t go down. Slow starts have been the rule for the Lady Wolverines. So have been big about-faces. Playing tough man defense and employing a 1-3-1 trap, Waverly netted the last seven points of the period to lead 11-7 after a quarter.
“Caydence is not only a great scorer and a great rebounder, but for the last four years we’ve used her to break presses,” said Athens Coach Brian Miller. “She’s a great passer against the press. We had a 7-4 lead, then they hit some shots and got some second-chance points. They’re a good basketball team. They scored in transition, they got second-chance baskets and if Caydence is on the floor she’d eliminate a lot of that.”
The Lady Wolverines defense began to take its toll in ernest in the second quarter as Waverly held Athens without a point for the first 5:26 of the quarter and Athens didn’t hit a shot from the field for the the first 6:15 of the frame.
Waverly, on the other hand, was beginning to find the range. Kennedy Westbrook had seven of her game-high 20 points in a second quarter run that had Waverly on top 24-10 at the break.
“The defense was pretty solid, and thank God because we weren’t putting the ball in the ocean,” said Waverly Coach Bob Kelly. “When the ball’s not going in you can always play defense. They certainly play defense.”
Kelly said that his offense executed well, too.
“I thought we executed. It’s a matter of finishing at the end,” Kelly said. “They started to get them in and once it starts it becomes contagious.”
Addison Westbrook, shut out for the first half, popped for 16 and Olivia Nittinger had 11 of her 13 points in a second half that saw Waverly outscore Athens 35-13 and hold the Wildcats scoreless for large blocks of time.
Olivia Bartlow finished with eight rebounds for Athens and Mya Thompson added eight board to four points. Karlee Bartlow had a team-high nine points and five boards, and Addy Wheeler finished with five rebounds, four points and two steals.
Nittinger added four rebounds and four steals to her point total. Kennedy Westbrook handed out three asists and Addison Westbrook had three steals.
Also for Waverly, Paige Robinson had four rebounds, three points and two assists, and Peyton Shaw ended the night with five pints and five boards.
