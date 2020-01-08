The Waverly girls bowling team swept Newark Valley 4-0 while the boys fell 3-1.
The Lady Wolverines had games of 820, 731 and 781 for 2332 while Newark Valley rolled 350, 539 and 467 for 1356.
Victoria Houseknecht shot 581 with games of 219, 201 and 161 to lead Waverly while Rachel Houseknecht rolled 501 with games of 177, 148 and 176.
Megan Lee rolled 461 with games of 169, 123 and 169, Shantilly Decker rolled 400 with games of 134, 123 and 143, Sadie VanAllen rolled 380 with games of 117, 134 and 129 and Morgan Lee shot 378 with games of 121, 125 and 132.
For the boys Newark Valley won the first game 998-829 while Waverly took the second 939-894.
The Cardinals eeked out a third game 982-962 and the series 2874-2730.
Zach Vanderpool led Wavelry with a 618 behind games of 202, 237 and 179 while Derrick Canfield shot 590 with games of 196, 216 and 178.
Matt Mauersberg shot 543 with games of 138, 191 and 214, Cody Blackwell shot 524 with games of 131, 167 and 226, Ashton Pritchard rolled 454 with games of 162, 127 and 165 and Cayden Turcsik rolled 348 with games of 88, 128 and 132.
Alex Umiker led NV with a 663 series while Sam Umiker rolled 607.
