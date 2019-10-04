SOUTHPORT, N.Y. — The Waverly girls got five goals from Lea VanAllen as they topped rival Notre Dame 7-0 on Thursday.
Gabby Picco started the scoring nine minutes in off a Melina Ortiz assist and VanAllen got a goal with 13 minutes left in the half off an assist from Lea VanAllen.
Kennedy Westbrook capped the first half scoring with eight minutes left in the half.
In the second half it was the freshman with four more goals. VanAllen scored off an assist from her sister Sadie VanAllen with 23 minutes left in the game. Two minutes later the freshman scored again and she got her third goal of the half a minute later off a Picco assist. She finished the scoring just two minutes later off another Picco assist as VanAllen had four goals in five minutes in the second half.
“Tonight was a great game,” Waverly coach Tara Franklin said. “Any game vs. Elmira really brings out the best in us. We had some minor mistakes in the first half, but we cleaned it up in the second half. Lea VanAllen was on fire tonight. Lea made good work of some well placed passes thanks to Gabby (who assisted three of her five goals). Lea used her unmatched speed to run onto those balls and took on the goalie 1v1 for most of her goals. The game was increasingly physical but it forced us to make better, quicker decisions. Cora (Smith) had one of her strongest games this season. She was patient and smart. With Tessa (Petlock) and Bella (Romano) with her., they were so good about covering for each other. Gabby (Picco) and Melina (Ortiz) are crucial play makers for this team. I love to watch these girls run off the ball. Their speed is unbelievable (Sadie (VanAllen), Lea (VanAllen), Kennedy (Westbrook), Melina (Ortiz), Cora (Smith).”
Waverly had 20 shots and two corners and Notre Dame had six shots and four corners. Kaitlyn Clark had six saves for Waverly and Ana Milazzo had 13 for Notre Dame.
Sullivan County 5, Muncy 3
Bethany Beinlich had three goals and Chloe Burke had two goals in the win.
Kassidy Beinlich and Kerigan Wetlaufer each had two assists and Paige Burke had an assist in the game.
Mallory Dickinson had five saves.
BOYS’ SOCCER
NEB 7, Sayre 0
Gavin Merritt had a hat trick to lead NEB to the win.
Merritt had a first half goal at 30:22 off a Brady Brown assist as it was 1-0 at the break.
Merritt scored off a Brown assist at 27:44 of the second half and Brandon Kuhn scored at 21:28. Brennan Canfield scored at 21:00 off a Brown assist off a Julian Jampo free kick and Merritt capped his hat trick at 12:22 off a Canfield assist.
Clayton Frasier scored at 4:38 and Brown capped the scoring with 52 seconds left in the game.
NEB had 18 shots and six corners and Sayre had eight shots and three corners.
Max Cooper had eight saves for NEB and Trevor Campbell had 11 saves for Sayre.
NEB hosts Athens on Tuesday.
Athens 9, Troy 0
Aaron Lane had a hat trick in the first half of Athens win.
Lane scored off an assist from Tyler Chambers and then Lane scored off an assist from Doug Vosburgh.
Alex Rowe scored off a Lane assist and Lane capped his hat trick off a Chambers assist.
Asher Ellis scored off a Luke Arnold assist and Jesse Sumner scored to cap the first half scoring.
Arnold scored off assists from Sumner and then Chambers in the second half and Jake Corino scored off a Nate Quinn assist to cap the scoring.
Athens had 27 shots and seven corners and Joel Maslin had three saves.
Troy had two shots and two corner kicks and Troy had six saves.
Jasper-Troupsburg 8, Northern Potter 1
Tyler Flint, Ethan Draper, Oliver Rowe, Camden Miles, Thomas Flint and Colby Cornish had first half goals and Blake Lawson and Suhayb Malik had second half goals for J-T in the win.
Northern Potter got a goal with 8:15 left when AJ Lehman headed in a corner by Ryan Langworthy.
J-T had 20 shots and six corners and Cornish had three saves and Northern Potter had seven shots, three corners and Patrick Lehman had eight saves.
Northern Potter is at NP-Liberty on Tuesday.
