Waverly’s Kennedy Westbrook and Gabby Picco had three goals in their victory over Tioga in girls’ soccer on Friday, 11-1.
Westbrook started off the first half with a goal assisted by Melina Ortiz at 34:34 left in the half. The next goal came from Sadie VanAllen with an assist from Ortiz with 24 minutes in the half. Lea VanAllen added one of her own unassisted with 20 left in the half and Westbrook scored again with seven left in the half. Picco ended first half scoring after an assist from Cora Smith in the final seconds to bring the score 5-0.
Ortiz started the second half scoring with an assist from Westbrook two minutes into half. Picco scored two back to back with assists from Ortiz and Sadie VanAllen before LeaVanAllen scored with an assist from Picco. Westbrook scored her third goal with 21 minutes left in the second half with an assist from Allison Campbell. Tessa Petlock wrapped up scoring for Waverly with an assist from Kait Clark at 12 minutes left in the half.
Tioga scored their lone goal with four minutes left in the second half.
Waverly led shots 36-8, Tioga led saves with 18-10 and both teams had one corner kick.
Waverly’s Clark had six saves and Lea VanAllen four saves.
“Today was a good challenge for us,” said Waverly coach Tara Franklin. “We were able to try a few new things and work on things that we needed to. With 6 different players getting opportunities to score and 7 different players getting assists, I am happy with our efforts. Every year I say it but I give Tioga lot of credit. They never gave up. It was very hot and they were playing the game without any subs. They didn’t shut down at any point and were able to score a well placed goal well over Lea VanAllen.”
TENNIS
NPL 3, Addison 2
NPL came away with a win against Addison on Friday 3-2 in girls’ tennis.
Diana Dawes defeated Addison’s Alessa Jmpen 1-6, 7-5, 6-4 in first singles.
NPL’s Emma Eglesia topped Xin Mei Zheng 6-1, 6-3 in second singles.
In third singles, NPL’s Aubrey Griess won against Jodi Hammond 5-7, 6-3, 6-2.
Paige Boutello and Jenna Lyndo topped NPL’s KT Nealen and Kylie Holmes 6-3, 6-0 in first doubles.
In second doubles, Addison’s DJ Ballard and Jenny Zhey defeated Daja Weaver and Jasmine Tomko 6-7, 7-5, 10-8.
volleyball
Galeton 3,
Northern Potter 0
Makenna Shuemaker led Galeton volleyball in their win over Northern Potter with four digs, five aces and nine assists.
Galeton’s Cara Parsell had three digs, one ace and two kills, Lauren Sauley has seven digs, one kill and one assist, Kate Kulish had four digs, two aces, one kill and eight assists, Taylor Novinger had one assist, Mikayla Schott had one dig and two kills, Alexis Johnson had four aces, seven kills and three blocks, Alli Macensky had one dig, eight kills and one block, Maddie Sauley had had two digs, two aces, one kill and one assist, Olivia Rohrbaugh had two digs and Tressa Succowich had one kill.
Galeton will play Port Allegany at home on Monday.
