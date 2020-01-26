The Waverly girls won the Hurley Invitational Small School race, and the boys finished third.
For the boys in the 3200 Collin Wright won in 10:31.64 and for the girls Cora Smith was second in the 3000 in 11:11.22, followed by Sheridan Talada in 11:18.
For the boys Jayden Rose was second in the 1000 in 2:52.72 and Liz Fritzen won the girls’ 1000 in 3:16.04, followed by teammate Paige Ackley in 3:26.62.
Ralph Johnson of Waverly was second in the 55 in 6.92 and Melina Ortiz won the girls’ 55 in 7.55.
Rachel Ovedovitz took fifth in the 1500 race walk in 10:43.03 and Brandon Bucniak was fifth in the boys’ 600 in 1:35.44.
Skyler Dengler was third in the 55 hurdles in 10.01 and Alyssa Simonetti took second in the girls’ 55 hurdles in 9.79.
Nate Ackley was second in the boys’ 1600 in 5:02.10 and Fritzen was fourth in the 1600 in 5:32.43.
Ortiz won the 300 in 44.44 and Rose, Bubniak, Ackley and Wright won the 4x800 relay in 9:16.96.
Fritzen, Ortiz, Ackley and Smith won the girls’ 3200 relay in 11:14.55.
Johnson, John Price, Dengler and Hunter Elston took fifth in the boys’ 4x200 relay in 1:49.20 and Zoe Lunduski, Emily Tully, Simonetti and Kelsey Ward took fourth in the girls’ 4x200.
Matt Atanasoff, ubniak, Rose and Ackley took third in the boys’ 4x400 relay in 4:08.73.
Marissa Eisenhower took third in the shot at 29-feet, 6 1/2-inches.
