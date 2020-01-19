The Waverly girls won the Section IV, Division-II Indoor Track and Field title for the first time in school history late Friday.
The Wolverines, runners-up five other times, amassed 85 points with Lansing (79) and Trumansburg (76) second and third.
The Waverly girls’ 4x800 relay of Elizabeth Fritzen, Cora Smith, Paige Ackley and Sheridan Talada won in 10:28.83.
Talada was second in the 3000 in 10:47.04 with Smith (10:49.83) fourth. Talada (5:05.26) was fourth in the 1500.
Melina Ortiz had three top five finishes. She was third in the 300 (43.83), fourth in the 55 (7.68) and fifth in the 600 (1:44.10).
Fritzen (3:16.11) took fifth in the 1000 while Alyssa Simonetti (9.69) was sixth in the 55 hurdles.
The Waverly boys were third in Division-II with 67 points. Dryden (98.5) and Lansing (79) were first and second.
Caden Wheeler won the long jump (21-feet, 7-inches) while taking fourth in the 300 (37.82).
The Waverly 4x800 relay of Jayden Rose, Nate Ackley, Collin Wright and Brandon Bubniak was fourth in 9:17.99.
Ralph Johnson (6.89) was sixth in the 55.
