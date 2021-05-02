WAVERLY — The Waverly baseball team opened the season going 1-1 at the Battle at the the Border.
After a loss to Athens 9-3 in their opener, the Wolverines handed Sayre their first loss of the year, 3-0.
Against Sayre, Caden Hollywood threw a three-hit shutout, striking out two.
Brady Blauvelt had a double and an RBI for Waverly and Joey Tomasso had a hit and an RBI, while Brennan Traub had a hit in the win.
Thomas Hand scored two runs and Kaden Wheeler scored a run, while Ty Beeman had an RBI.
Luke Horton struck out 12 in 4 2/3 innings of two hit ball over 4 2/3 innings, getting 12 of his 14 outs by strikeout in the loss. Zach Moore struck out two in 1 1/3 inning, allowing one hit.
Zach Garrity had two hits for Sayre and Jake Burgess had a hit for the Redskins.
In the opener Athens broke open a tie game with a five-run fifth inning.
Waverly scored three in the bottom of the first to get out to an early lead.
Athens tied things in the second and that’s the way things stayed until the fifth, when Athens broke things open.
Mason Lister struck out seven in five innings for Athens and Cameron Sullivan threw two perfect innings of relief.
Karter Rude had three hits, with two doubles, three RBI and a run in the game and Kyler Setzer had two hits, three RBI and two runs scored.
Mason Lister had a double and scored a run and Gage Warner had a hit and scored a run for Athens.
Kaden Setzer scored two runs and Jared Glisson and Lucas Kraft each scored runs in the game.
Hand, Tomasso, Hollywood, Wheeler and Traub all had hits for Waverly.
Hand, Jay Pipher and Tomasso scored runs for Waverly and Hollywood and Traub had RBI.
Traub started, striking out three and Pipher pitched four innings of relief, striking out five.
Wyalusing 6, Williamson 1
The Rams scored three in the second and three in the sixth on their way to a victory on the road Saturday.
Trehnon Hugo struck out 11 in 6 2/3 innings. Hugo allowed six hits and one unearned run. Spencer Krewson got the final out on the mound.
Hunter Moss had three hits, with two RBI and a run scored for Wyalusing and Blake Morningstar, Krewson and NIck Vanderpool Jr. had two hits each. Morningstar scored two runs, Vanderpool had two RBI and a run scored and Krewson had an RBI and a run scored.
Caden Engisch, Chase Houser and Nick Kelly all had hits for the Rams.
Houser had an RBI and Kelly scored a run.
Owen Gontarz threw the complete game for Williamson, striking out two.
Gabe Kaufman had two hits, with a double and Gontarz had a double for the Warriors.
Devin O’Dell, Gavin Davis and Ayden Sprauge had hits. Sprague scored the run for Williamson.
Port Allegany 10, CV 0
Jordan Vargeson had a double and Julian Francis, McGuire Painter and Glenn Barnes had hits for CV in the loss.
Caleb Morgan started on the mound for CV and McGuire Painter and Jordan Vargeson pitched for the Inidans.
