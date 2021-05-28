WAVERLY -- The Waverly golf team was edged by Watkins Glen 190-195 on Thursday. Waverly is 6-4 on the year now.
Luke Swinnerton of Watkins Glen earned medalist honors with a 44.
Jack Knight led Waverly with a 46 and Liam Traub had a 48. Declan Murphy had a round of 50 and Aidan Westbrook shot a 51.
Hunter Elston had a 52 and Davis Croft shot a 53.
Waverly is at the IAC Championships on Wednesday at Soaring Eagles Golf Course.
TENNIS
Notre Dame 4, Waverly 1
Alexandra Meier of Notre Dame won 4-6, 7-6 (7-2), 6-4 over Collin Keefer at first singles and Rachel Tsang won 6-2, 6-3 over Preston Tompkins at second singles.
Renata Russo won 6-4, 6-0 over Madelin Goodwin at third singles.
Jade Nordin and Jeremy Quin of Notre Dame won 6-4, 6-2 over Rachel Shambo and Ashlen Croft at first doubles.
In fourth singles Waverly’s Sheldon Huddleston won 7-5, 6-1 over Kate Welliver.
Elmira 8, Notre Dame 3
ELMIRA, N.Y. -- With the game tied at three going to the bottom of the fifth, Elmira scored three in the fifth and two in the sixth to pick up the win.
Ava Mustico had three hits, with a double and a triple, along with two runs scored, to lead Notre Dame.
Olivia Switzer had two hits and an RBI and Lawson Bigelow had a hit.
Switzer struck out seven on the mound.
Paityn Chorney struck out four for Elmira and Payton Ross had two hits, with a double, an RBI and a run scored to lead the Elmira offense.
