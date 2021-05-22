The Waverly boys’ golf team improved to 6-2 on the year, edging Notre Dame by one, 216-217.
Jackson Potter of Notre Dame earned medalist honors with a 43.
Waverly got a 51 from Davis Croft and Jack Knight and Aidan Westbrook had rounds of 53, while Hunter Elston shot 59.
Liam Traub shot a 63 and Declan Murphy shot a 65.
Nate Murray had a 48 for Notre Dame and Jacob Steed each shot rounds of 63.
Caleb White shot a 63 and Kathryn Gough had a round of 65.
Waverly is at Trumansburg on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.