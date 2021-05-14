WAVERLY — Led by medalist Jacob Banks, who shot an even-par 37 Thursday at Shepard Hills, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor rolled to a 169-210 IAC golf win at Waverly.
Steady all day, Banks had just one bogey and birdied the par-5 fifth hole.
All four Eagles scores broke 50. Taylor Brock shot a 41, Nate Gillette carded a 43 and Tyler Greeno finished with a 48.
Waverly (4-2) was led Thursday by Declan Murphy, who had a 50. Also scoring for Waverly were Jack Knight with a 52, Hunter Elston with a 53 and Liam Traub with a 55.
Waverly will visit Newark Valley on Tuesday.
