The Waverly boys’ golf team won their fourth straight, topping Tioga 202-205 on Wednesday.
Liam Traub earned medalist honors with a 44. He birdied the par four first hole. Aidan Westbrook birdied the par four second hole for Waverly and he shot a 51.
Jack Knight shot a 53 and Declan Murphy had a 54 to round out the scoring.
Hunter Elson and Davis Croft each had rounds of 59.
Zach Nichols shot 47 and Evan Sickler had a 49 for Tioga.
Ben Davis had a 54 and Tyler Roe shot 55.
Levi Bellis had a 63 and James Luther finished with a 65.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.