Jack Knight.jpg

The Waverly boys’ golf team won their fourth straight, topping Tioga 202-205 on Wednesday.

Liam Traub earned medalist honors with a 44. He birdied the par four first hole. Aidan Westbrook birdied the par four second hole for Waverly and he shot a 51.

Jack Knight shot a 53 and Declan Murphy had a 54 to round out the scoring.

Hunter Elson and Davis Croft each had rounds of 59.

Zach Nichols shot 47 and Evan Sickler had a 49 for Tioga.

Ben Davis had a 54 and Tyler Roe shot 55.

Levi Bellis had a 63 and James Luther finished with a 65.