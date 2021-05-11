University at Albany softball’s Wendi Hammond was named America East Pitcher of the Week for her two shutout efforts at Maine, the conference announced Monday.
Hammond, a sophomore, earned the first award of her collegiate career in UAlbany’s series sweep over Maine to end the regular season. She started two-of-three games and allowed no runs on just six hits with one walk and 12 strikeouts across 15 innings pitched. In Friday’s 2-0 game one victory, Hammond took a no-hitter into the seventh inning before a single broke up the bid with one out.
Hammond has made 19 appearances on the mound this year, with 13 starts. She leads the team in innings, with 117, and ERA with 2.45, along with strikeouts, with 100. She has 11 complete games and four shutouts.
Hammond is also hitting .258, starting 21 of the teams 25 games. She has a home run, six RBI and eight runs scored, along with a double.
Athens grad Emma Adams has played in 16 games, with five starts, she has a home run and three RBI on the year.
With their third-straight conference series sweep to end the regular season, the Great Danes earned a No. 2 seed in the America East Championships. The double-elimination tournament is scheduled to begin at host UMBC on Thursday, May 13.
No. 2 UAlbany will begin against No. 3 Stony Brook on Thursday at 3:30 p.m. Host No. 1 UMBC will play No. 4 UMass Lowell at 1:00 p.m. to begin the championships.
