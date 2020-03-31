Losing your collegiate spring sports season is hard for any athlete.
Imagine being the player that was leading the nation in hitting at the time of the shutdown?
That’s what happened to Waverly grad Brendyn Stillman.
When the spring seasons were called off for college sports, Stillman was hitting .519 with six home runs. He led the nation in hitting, seeing his name on lists among the best players in the sport.
Not only did he have the best average in the nation, but he was .19 points above Samford’s Brooks Carlson who was at .500 and he was .35 above the hitters tied for third on the list.
To make things more impressive, he was tied for 19th in the country in home runs with six, adding power to his average.
“For sure, to have my name up there on some lists with guys like Nick Gonzales (of New Mexico State) and the (Spencer) Torkelson kid from ASU. To have my name in the same sentence as those guys who are top 100 prospects, I’m kind of speechless.
“For sure, it’s a great feeling to have my name up there with those guys, and it does suck the season was cut short, because who knows what the future could have brought.”
Everything started this year with the type of doubleheader that players only dream of.
The Bonnies junior, who transferred into the school from Herkimer, went 9-for-10 against Mount St. Mary’s, hitting four home runs on the day.
What made the weekend more amazing is his teammate Tyler Kelder had five home runs in the two games, six for the weekend.
“It was a huge confidence booster for me,” Stillman said. “To be able to go out there and do that and play the highest level of baseball with success. I never fully doubted myself, just your classic nerves. I knew Kelder was a special talent coming in ,I knew he was one of the guys that would help me with anything I needed to work on.
“I would never have imagined it. It was definitely one of those crazy moments that happen in sports every once in a while. It’s a moment I will remember the rest of my life.”
Stillman had success in high school at Waverly, and at Herkimer he hit 17 home runs in two years, and earned second-team All-America honors as a freshman.
However, still wasn’t sure exactly how things would translate to the D1 level, until that first weekend series.
“I kept the same approach I always do,” Stillman said. “The first weekend series against Mount Saint Mary’s, my nerves were still there, playing my first D1 games. I got a hit my first at bat and it helped calm down my nerves.”
With himself, and Kelder, both hitting so well this year, and the team really starting to come together, it was tough for Stillman to see things end.
“It’s really tough, especially for seniors,” Stillman said. “Because, at first, we weren’t sure and we still aren’t fully sure if we are going to get a year of eligibility back. We were on the verge of putting the pieces together as a team.
“If we do get the year back, we still may not get everybody back based off degrees. If they don’t necessarily have to continue after a bachelor’s degree, I’m not sure how many will come back.”
One of the toughest things for Stillman was seeing his season end when he was on a streak like he had going. He knows he was playing the best baseball of his life, and also knows there is no guarantee he will have a streak like this again.
“For sure, if you know the game of baseball, you know the way it goes,” Stillman said. “There’s a lot of ups and downs, to be on the ultimate high of my life and have it cut short is really frustrating.
“That is the most frustrating part. Every at bat you have to wash it. Whether you win, or lose it, every game is a new game and every day is a new day. Next year, who knows what that will bring, I just hope I can stay healthy.”
Hitters on great streaks often talk about how the game slows down for them, and Stillman had that this year.
“It definitely slowed down,” he said. “I’m not sure if it had anything to do with my year as a DH. At the beginning of the season it gave me time to sit and reflect on my last at bat and lock in and focus on the next one. I tried to work at bats deep in counts and see pitches.”
Coming from a small area, it can be hard for people to envision a path to success like Stillman has had.
However, he hopes that people are seeing how good the talent level is in the area.
“Definitely, you’ve got Matt Williams (Sayre grad) and I at Bonaventure and you have Pierce (Tioga grad Pierce Hendershot) at Bonaventure to and Parker (Hendershot) at Penn State. There is a lot of talent in the area and I think we kind of get overlooked because it is a small town and and we don’t maybe have the exposure that other kids from a big area have.”
Stillman hopes the success of the group of D1 players from the area now might get more attention for high school athletes in the area.
“I definitely think so,” Stillman said. “I don’t think I’d rather have a better group of guys to pave the way, because there is a lot of hidden talent in his area.”
Right now, Stillman’s junior season is over, cutting short the season of his lifetime.
However, he is ready for next year, and after the season he’s had this year, maybe there is baseball beyond college as well.
“It’s always been a dream of mine since I was a kid to play pro ball,” Stillman said. “I’m not a person to sit and reflect on things. Of course I would love to play pro ball and I’d be grateful for the opportunity if it came along.”
