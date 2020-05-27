St. Bonaventure junior Brendyn Stillman has earned All-America honors.
The Waverly, N.Y. native picked up Second Team All-America accolades from the staff of Collegiate Baseball after leading the nation in batting average at .519. He was one of only two players in Division I to hit .500 or better this spring along with Samford’s Brooks Carlson.
In a spring season shortened due to COVID-19, Stillman was atop nearly every national offensive stat category. He also led the country in slugging at an obscene 1.259 after smacking six home runs and two doubles in seven games. His on-base percentage of .594 also ranked fifth in the nation and he was second in home runs per game. In 27 at-bats, he compiled 14 hits, walked five times and struck out in just four plate appearances.
Stillman, in his first year with the program after transferring from Herkimer CC, was one of nine outfielders selected to the three Collegiate Baseball All-America teams. He was the only non-Power 5 outfielder to be picked to either the first or second team, joining standouts from Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Virginia and Florida.
“Brendyn showed a rare combination of being selective at the plate and ability to hit with power,” St. Bonaventure head coach Larry Sudbrook said. “We would have liked to have seen the numbers he could’ve put up if able to play the whole season. We are looking forward to seeing what he can do next year in a full season and putting up some really impressive numbers in a Bonnies uniform against Atlantic 10 pitching.”
Stillman is the first Bonnies All-America selection since Aaron Phillips was selected by the American Baseball Coaches Association in 2017. He is also the only Atlantic 10 player named to this year’s Collegiate Baseball All-America list.
-----
