For Waverly graduate Melina Ortiz it was a long wait to get on the college soccer field.
The Siena freshman started college in the fall, and watched as the soccer season was postponed due to Covid.
There was a long wait, and a lot of uncertainty on when, or if, a season would take place.
This spring the season began, and it’s everything Ortiz could have hoped for, and more.
Siena won their third ever MAAC Championship, beating Monmouth on penalty kicks, to advance to the NCAA Championships.
“This has been a crazy year, to say the least,” Ortiz said. “Between fall season, before going into the fall, until late July we thought we were going to have a fall season. Going in, practicing, not sure if we’d have a spring season. Then, we had a spring season, then we had a bit of a Covid scare in the spring season, and now we are playing, and playing well. It’s all you can ask for. It’s good to get as many games as possible.”
Playing well is an understatement.
Siena will take on Arizona State on Wednesday, April 28 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Johnson Stadium on the campus of East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina.
The season was an abbreviated one. Siena played just eight games, going 4-0-1.
In the conference tournament there were 3-0 and 2-1 wins, before Siena beat Monmouth.
“It’s very nice, it’s definitely a really good feeling,” Ortiz said of winning the MAAC title.
Right from the start this year there seemed to be something special about this group.
“I could tell pretty much like the first practice how much drive the team had,” Ortiz said. “How bad they wanted this. Even in the fall when we knew we didn’t have any games, every practice we came out ready to go. You could tell from that we weren’t going to go out easy, if we were going to go out at all.”
On top of the spring, and shortened, season, Ortiz was adjusting to the college game.
“It was definitely different,” she said. “I think no matter how much you prepare for your first college game, as soon as you step on the field it’s completely different. It’s a different level of energy, different physicality for sure. You are playing against some girls who are four or five years older than me. I’ve never done that before, it’s different, but in a good way it’s a challenge and it’s fun.”
going from being an all-state star in high school to coming off the bench can be a big transition. For Ortiz it was different, but she looked at it as privilege to have the coaches want her coming into games.
“It’s a little bit of a challenge,” she said. “You do the warmups with the team in the beginning, but until the coach gives you that look you never know, you don’t have as much of a warmup as you may be used to. You haven’t felt the atmosphere of being on the field. You can see it from the sidelines, but you don’t fully know until you step on (the field). It’s a challenge, but a privilege as well that your coach can rely on you to come in when you aren’t in the starting lineup. It’s definitely a compliment.”
Coming off the bench is one thing. Coming off the bench in a conference title game was a different level of energy.
“It’s stressful is definitely one word I would describe it,” Ortiz said. “it’s so exciting, the energy out there is unbelievable and everybody is working so hard for themselves, for each other, putting their bodies on the line for the championship win. Everyone on that field wants it, you can tell when you step on the field it’s going to be a hard fought battle and you better come out hard as well.”
The final ended up scoreless in regulation, before the shootout. The semifinals ended 2-1. The five regular season games included a tie and two one-goal games.
Playing defense, Ortiz knew that every goal mattered when she stepped on the field.
“It makes you, I’d say, defend really hard,” Ortiz said. “Because you never know if your defense it he reason they get the game-winning shot off and that’s not going to be a good feeling. If they get one goal, you never know if you are going to be able to tie things back up. It is a low scoring sport for the most part.”
A year ago Ortiz was scoring goals for Waverly.
In college, she took on a defensive role this year, playing left back all season.
“I’ve always liked playing defense a little better, always felt a little more comfortable there,” Ortiz said. “I do miss being up front and the thrill of being in front of the goal. But, there is also a thrill of being the last one in front of the goal, besides the goalie. It’s different, but it’s fun. It’s a high pressure position. It’s a fun position to play. In the right games you can even get yourself in a few attacking positions.”
Ortiz played in seven of the team’s eight games this year, notching 287 minutes.
The freshman played in all three conference tourney games, notching 53 minutes in the final against Monmouth and 61 minutes in the quarterfinals.
Ortiz isn’t the biggest defender around, she’s listed at 5-foot, 4-inches tall, and so she knows she has to use her skills and smarts on the field.
“I am not exactly the biggest,” she said. “But, you have to be smart. You can’t back down. You can’t let your size be an excuse, you always have to play bigger than you are. I’ve had to defend some girls much taller, much stronger, it’s not an excuse. There is always someone on the field a little bigger, stronger, faster, so you have to put everything on the line.”
And, for coaches to trust her game after game with minutes is something that is special to Ortiz.
“It’s very flattering to have a coach that has that kind of confidence in you, just to know he believes in you, and he trusts you to go out on the field and to not let the play drop off,” Ortiz said. “It’s definitely a compliment.”
The coach is Steve Karbowski, who was named the MAAC coach of the year this year.
Siena also had the co-defensive player of the year in the league, Brianna Montinard and the MAAC goalie of the year, Leslie Adams.
For Ortiz, it’s special to be a part of this team Siena has put together.
“It’s an amazing experience,” Ortiz said. “I’m very grateful and grateful for all the girls who have put in the work to help us get here. It’s a team effort, everyone has worked their butts off to get us here. This is our big goal. It’s great to reach it and achieve it and all go together and share this experience.
“It’s a great experience to have as a freshman and I know I speak for myself and the other freshman when I say I feel lucky to come on such a skilled team.”
Now, it’s on to the NCAA Championships.
“I can’t wait,” Ortiz said. “I am ready to pack my bags right now. It was so surreal just winning the MAAC Championship in general, we have been on cloud nine since then. I feel like that’s going to stay the case on the flight, when we get to the hotel, when we get to the field. It’s a crazy experience in general, especially as a freshman.”
