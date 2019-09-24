Waverly let slip a 2-0 lead but held on to beat Edison 3-2 in IAC volleyball action Monday.
The Wolverines won the first two games 25-19 and 25-19 while Edison rallied to take the next two 25-23, 25-15.
Waverly won the final game 25-15.
Chloe Croft had 16 points, four aces, 23 assists and 11 digs for the Wolverines while Adrianah Clinton added 12 points, six aces, seven digs and seven kills.
Morgan Adams had 11 points, five aces and five kills; Maddy Goodwin finished with 10 points, five kills and 10 digs; Sidney Tomasso had nine points and four aces; Paige Lewis added eight kills, four blocks and 22 digs and Aryan Peters had 12 digs.
Maren Lutz had 15 kills for Edison as Hailey Fierro added 10.
Edison won the JV match 2-1, taking the first game 25-8 and the third 25-15. Waverly won the second 25-22.
Kennedy Herriman had 13 points, seven aces and five digs for Waverly as Aubrey Ennis added four kills and six digs.
Canton 3, NEB 0
25-12, 25-16, 25-16
Annie Gaiotti had 13 points, four aces, two kills and five digs for Canton while Esther Martin added six points, four aces, five kills, one assist and one dig.
Rhiley McNett had three points, three aces, seven kills and two blocks; Emily Ferguson had five points, three aces, two kills and four digs; Jillian Shay had five points, one ace, one kill and 10 digs; Carmya Martell finished with 16 points, two aces, 25 assists and eight digs as Jillaney Hartford had four kills and a block and Rachel Martin added three kills.
Canton won the JV match 25-14 and 25-8.
Keri Wesneski had aces and a kill for the Warriors as Trisha Gilbert finished with a dig and two kills. Aislyn Williams had three aces, one kill and seven assists; Martin had five kills, one dig and one assist; Allyson Butcher had four aces, a dig, one kill and three assists; Lexie Gleckner finished with four aces; Charity Ragan had three aces, a dig and two kills and Jazmyn Wesneski finished with two digs.
Galeton 3, Port Allegany 0
25-11, 25-14, 25-19
Cara Parsell had seven digs, two aces, one kill and an assist for the Tigers while Lauren Sauley added two aces.
Kate Kulish finished with a dig, 10 aces, a kill and nine assists; Taylor Novinger had a dig; Mikayla Scott had an ace and two assists; Makenna Shuemaker had two digs, four aces, four kills and 11 assists; Alexis Johnson added seven kills and a block; Alli Macensky had 10 kills and a block; Maddie Sauley finished with two digs, an ace and three kills and Tressa Succowich had two digs, an ace and a kill.
Galeton improves to 5-3 and will travel to Cameron County today.
