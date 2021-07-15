Nearly 70 wrestlers have been on the mats at the Waverly Wrestling Camp this week.
The week-long camp continued on Wednesday with Binghamton University head coach Kyle Borshoff serving as a guest coach for the day, along with former Easton coach Steve Powell, one of the winningest coaches in Pennsylvania history.
The camp had Cornell coach Mike Grey helping on Tuesday, and today the camp will have former Troy star, and two-time state champion, Sheldon Seymour serving as one of the coaches. Seymour is currently a wrestler for Division I Lehigh.
The camp has drawn kids from all over, with wrestlers from Canisteo to Binghamton, and everything in between, and then wrestlers from both New York and Pennsylvania taking part in the camp.
