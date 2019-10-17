WAVERLY- The Waverly girls defeated Tioga 3-2 (25-23, 25-17, 11-25, 24-26, 25-19) in IAC volleyball action on Wednesday night.
The Wolverines were led by Paige Lewis who had 19 points, four aces, five kills, four blocks, and 17 digs. Chloe Croft added 16 points, 21 assists and 11 digs, Maddy Goodwin finished with 14 points, six kills and 12 digs, Adrianah Clinton had ten kills and 12 digs, Morgan Adams finished with two blocks and seven digs and Aryan Peters added 27 digs.
For Tioga, Chloe Bellis finished with two aces, 18 assists, five kills, four blocks, 11 digs and five points, Giovanna Rossi had two aces, 11 kills, six blocks, seven digs and nine points, Madison Macumber had six aces, three kills, one block and 18 points, Bri Rossi added 13 digs and six points, Katelyn Perry had three aces, 12 assists, six digs and four points, Emme Hall finished with nine kills, nine blocks, five digs and four points, and Julia Bellis contributed one kill, 13 digs and six points.
Tioga won the JV match 2-0 (25-23, 25-16).
For Waverly, Aubrey Ennis had four points, Taylor Hall finished with six aces, Paighten Streeter had four kills and Michaela Lauper had four digs.
Canton 3, Troy 0
25-12, 25-17, 25-8
The Canton volleyball squad downed Troy 3-0 on Wednesday night.
For the Warriors, Carmya Martell led the team with 18 points, two kills, 17 assists and eight digs, Jillian Shay had 17 points, one ace and eight digs, Esther Martin added 13 points, one ace, two kills and 11 digs, Annie Gaiotti contributed eight points, two aces, four kills, one assist and ten digs, Taylor Gilbert finished with eight points, two aces and four digs, Rhiley McNett added eight kills and one block, Jillaney Hartford had two aces, three kills and three blocks, Emily Ferguson added one kill, one assist, and four digs and Gracie Mead had two kills.
Canton also won the JV tilt, 2-0 (25-13, 25-14).
Allyson Butcher had three digs, one kill and three assists for the Warriors, Aislyn Williams finished with two aces, one dig, one kill and seven assists, Rachel Martin had two digs and one kill, Emmie Tymeson had one dig and one kill, Keri Wesneski finished with three aces, one dig and three kills, Marissa Ostrander added four aces and six digs, Charity Ragan had one ace, three digs and one kill, Laci Niemczyk finished with two aces and one kill and AuBree Route had one dig and two kills.
Cowanesque Valley 3,
Northern Potter 0
Cowanesque Valley swept Northern Potter 3-0 on Wednesday night.
Makayla Vargason had 14 kills and 15 digs for CV, Rylie Walker added eight kills, 21 points, 13 digs and jess Hummel had ten points, ten digs and four kills.
