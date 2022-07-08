WAVERLY — The Waverly Little League Majors will play in the District 6 winner’s bracket semifinal on Sunday morning after finishing pool play with a 4-1 record.
Waverly beat Elmira Heights 19-1 in their final pool play game on Tuesday and earned the No. 2 seed in the District 6 bracket.
In their final pool play game, Waverly racked up 17 hits and their pitchers allowed just one hit in the victory.
Jack Pipher would pick up the win on the mound as he allowed one unearned run on just one hit while striking out eight. Waverly handed the ball to Axel Murray for the final two innings and he would strike out four and walk one in a pair of scoreless innings.
Griffin Walter led Waverly with four hits, including a home run and a pair of doubles. He would score three times and bring home five teammates in the win.
Brayden Bowman had a pair of doubles, a single, three RBI and two runs scored, while Hayden Roskow added two doubles of his own, scored once and drove home two teammates.
Pipher helped himself at the plate with a double, single and three runs. Gabe Hendershot had a pair of singles, scored once and had three RBI for Waverly, which got a double, single and two runs from Chase Sinsabaugh. Brody Lambert finished with two singles and three runs scored.
Axel Murray and Maddux Presher each scored a pair of runs in the win for Waverly.
Sunday’s game will be at 11 a.m. at Waverly with the local squad facing the winner of No. 3 Horseheads and No. 6 Elmira Heights.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.