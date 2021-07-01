WAVERLY — For a good portion of the game, the Waverly Minor League All-star team held a lead over undefeated Big Flats at home on Wednesday. After leading 3-1, Waverly faltered six consecutive runs in the rain to drop a 7-3 contest at home in pool play competition.
After giving up a quick run in the top of the first, Waverly went to work quickly. They were able to sneak away with two runs; the first coming from Brady Lambert. He was able to get home on a ball that sailed past home plate after getting on base with a walk. Two batters later, Axel Murray cracked a double into left field that brought home Brayden Bowman to give Waverly a 2-1 advantage after the first frame.
In their next opportunity, Waverly built upon their lead with a run from Jax Myers, who scored from a sacrifice groundout from Lambert to put his team up two.
That was when Big Flats put it together on the offensive end. The visitors put up six runs over the course of the last four innings to become victorious with a four-run advantage. They generated the run from two runs in the third to tie it, followed by one in the fifth and three in the six.
