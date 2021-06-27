WAVERLY — Horseheads proved to be a tough nut to crack for the Waverly All-Stars who fell to the visitors by a 6-3 score.
Horseheads built a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first. Brayden Hourihan, who had Waverly bottled up from the mound, Ian Ferraro and Connor Walton added a run each in that inning.
Waverly made it a 3-1 game in the top of the second when Peyton reached on an error and scored.
Hourihan scored again in the bottom of the second and each team scored a run in the the third to give Horseheads a 5-2 lead.
Axel Murray scored for Waverly after reaching on an error and scoring on a Maddex Presher single.
Waverly climbed to within 5-3 in the fifth when Brayden Bowman walked and scored, but Ferraro added his second run of the game for Horseheads in the bottom of the innng.
Peyton Lawson singled to open the sixth, but Waverly couldn’t push pinch runner Eli Keeney across the plate.
Brody Lambert and Murray handled the mound detail for Waverly, combinming for six strikeouts.
Hourihan and Walton finished with 12 combined Ks for Horseheads.
Waverly’s next game is Monday at Elmira.
Thursday
Waverly 24, Hornell 0
What do you get when you get a perfect game from the mound and lots of hitting?
If you’re the Waverly Minors Little League All-Star team you get a 24-0 win over Hornell in your first District 6 playoff game even if it was moved up a day to avoid running up against graduation.
The three-inning game was virtually over in the first inning when Waverly sent 19 batters to the plate and scored 16 times. The big rally included a double and a single by Jonathan Montgomery, who also scored twice in the inning. Brayden Bowman had two hits and two runs, Axel Murray, Jax Myers and Brody Lambert had a hit and two runs each.
Meanwhile, Murray was mowing batters down from the hill. Murray faced nine batters and fanned eight in the perfect-game effort.
Bowman finished with a triple, two singles and three runs. Lambert added three hits and three runs for Waverly; Montgomery and Myers each had a single, a double and scored three runs; and Murray aided his cause with a double and three runs.
Also for Waverly, Cooper Skovira and Brycen Fiske had two runs with Maddox Presher, Avery Bowman, Eli Keeney, Payton Lawson and Leland Stark adding a run each.
