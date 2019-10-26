The Waverly girls’ soccer team put up a win against Newark Valley 1-0 to advance in sectionals on Friday.
The loan goal was scored by Kennedy Westbrook with the assistance of Gabby Picco with three minutes remaining in the first half.
Waverly led 18 shots over NV’s 7 and had three corner kicks. Kaitlyn Clark had nine saves for Waverly.
“This wasn’t our strongest game,” said Waverly coach Tara Hogan. “We stayed calm but needed to bring more intensity. Lucky for us, we are familiar with NV but they played with a lot more energy this time around. We wasted a lot of opportunities by trying to wait for the perfect time to shoot. The girls were taking way too many touches and then scrambling for a forced shot. With NV’s two tough defenders we weren’t able to get anything past them in the air. We worked a lot with playing through balls this week but the girls didn’t transition what we practiced to the game. They are also notorious for keeping a lot of players in and around the box to keep us out.”
Westbrook put on an incredible display for the goal alongside Picco, according to Hogan.
“The one goal was scored by Kennedy Westbrook. The play was an incredible combination of some amazing passes. Gabby could have easily scored it herself but she dropped it to Kennedy who had the better angle. I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, watching Kennedy play with such incredible energy is so fun to watch. She always wants the ball and wants to be involved in everything, exactly what we need.”
The win saw a few others make great plays, according to Hogan.
“Cora Smith had another great game hustling to cover for her teammates,” she stated. “She was able to get involved in some offensive plays as well. Tessa and Bella continue to hold down the flanks of the field. Alyvia Daddona and Hayleigh Moran continue to improve on positioning and playing with confidence. Thanks to Melina’s speed and ability to be everywhere on the field, she was able to get a few shots off. Sadie tried her hand at midfield while I pushed Gabby up in efforts to provide even more forward movement. Lea and Sadie run the offensive line and work so hard to chase down our fast paced balls. Kait had another great game tonight. She is getting way better at being confident enough to leave the line and provide a good option for the pass back and has been coming out to pressure a lot more often. It’s good to see that side of her.”
