Waverly hung on to beat Southern Cayuga 56-38 to stay undefeated on the season in IAC boys’ swimming action Tuesday.
Southern Cayuga opened the meet with a win in the 200 medley relay, but the wolverines finished second and third to keep the score close 4 – 6. In the 200 freestyle, Kaden Wheeler (2:01.49) swam to the win while Waverlys’ Dillon Madigan (2:10.06) finished third to tie the meet at nine each.
In the 200 Individual Medley, Collin Keefer (2:24.24) and Oscar Williams (2:32.07) finished second and third to again keep the score tied at 13 all.
In the 50 Free, Ryan Bennett (23.60) and Jerrell Sackett (25.01) finished first and third to give the Wolverines their first lead of the night 18 – 16, a lead the Wolverines would not relinquish.
After the break, Wheeler (59.24) won the 100 butterfly with Madigan (1:07.70) coming from behind to finish third and increase the Wolverine lead to 23 – 19.
The next event, the 100 free, was also big for the Wolverines as Mike Atanasoff (49.18) and Bennett (54.61) went first and third to increase the lead to 28 – 22.
In the 500 free, Wright (5:54.20) and Williams (6:31.85) placed second and third to keep the Wolverine lead at six points setting the stage for the critical 200 free relay that could turn the meet in either direction for either team.
The Wolverine team of Bennett, Sackett, Wheeler, and Atanasoff won with a time of 1:34.74 while the team of Brandon Clark, Nick Janzen, Josh Lee, and Oscar Williams finished third to give the Wolverines a 10 point lead, 39 – 29.
Keefer (1:06.74) then won the 100 backstroke with Sackett (1:07.79) finishing a close third to move the Wolverines out to a 12 point lead at 44-32.
Atanasoff (1:06.98) the lost a close race in the 100 breaststroke by three-tenths of a second to set up the Wolverines to dominate the final 400 free relay of the meet.
The Wolverine team finished 1-2 with the team of Wheeler, Bennett, Keefer, and Atanasoff first in 3:50.87 and the team of Brandon Clark, Nick Janzen, Dillon Madigan, and Oscar Williams finishing second to give the Wolverines the final margin of victory.
The Modified Wolverine swimmers also competed in their third meet of the season and had several outstanding performances led by Jason Marrones’ first place in the 50 breaststroke, and the winning 200 free relay of Ben Norton, Nate Peters, Brayden Hurd, and Marrone.
