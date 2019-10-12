ONEONTA — The Waverly Wolverines traveled to take on the Yellowjackets of Oneonta Friday night and were able to get back into the win column with a 28-14 win.
Afterwards, Waverly Coach Jason Miller stressed the importance of his team’s win.
“Feels good to win,” said Miller. “It was a three-game streak there where we weren’t able to feel this feeling. I’m really proud of our team. We continue to work hard.”
Miller was especially thrilled to get the win on the road.
“It’s great to come on the road like this, an hour and a half away and get everybody who was on the bus in the game. It changes the attitude on the way home. This is a great victory on the road. It’s always tough to play up here and I’m happy for the kids,” Miller said.
Waverly struck first when Jalen McCarty scampered into the end zone from 17 yards out. Alex Gadow’s PAT split the uprights, giving the Wolverines a 7-0 lead with 2:13 left in the opening quarter.
Oneonta would answer back early in the second stanza when quarterback Graham Wooden called his own number from 5 yards out. The Yellowjackets would convert the extra-point kick knotting the score at 7-7 with 10:11 left in the second.
The scoreboard would remain unchanged until after the intermission. Waverly would add to its score when Joey Tomasso connected with David Hallett from the Yellowjacket 6-yard-line. Gadow’s kick would again split the uprights giving the visiting Wolverines a 14-7 lead with 7:40 left in the third quarter.
Hallett would again find the end zone with 8:05 left in the final quarter, this time a 3-yard TD plunge. After another Gadow kick Waverly held a 21-7 lead.
Waverly’s final score of the night would come at the 3:31 mark of the fourth. Tomasso collected his second passing touchdown of the game — finding an open Ethan Stotler in the back corner of the end zone. Gadow would finish his night off a perfect 4-for-4 on PATs, giving Waverly a 28-7 lead.
With just 53 ticks left on the game clock, Oneonta’s Carter Neer would find paydirt on an 18-yard run. After the made extra-point, the cold crowd on hand would have their final score of 28-7.
Tomasso finished off his night 14-of-24 for 193 yards with two touchdowns while being picked off once. Hallett rushed for 93 yards and a lone TD scamper on 14 carries to lead Waverly’s rushing game. Aiden Westbrook led all Wolverine receivers with four grabs for 98 yards.
Waverly, now 3-3, returns home next Friday for homecoming when they welcome in Norwich. Kickoff is slated for 7 p.m.
