Two late goals allowed Waverly to rally past Dryden 2-1 in IAC girls’ soccer action Friday.
After a scoreless first half Dryden’s Allison Deeley found the back of the net four minutes into the second half to put Dryden up.
That held up until 10:37 left when Gabby Picco scored off a Tessa Petlock assist. Less than three minutes later the Wolverines took the lead as Sadie VanAllen scored off a Picco helper.
Waverly out shot Dryden 20-9 and had a 1-0 edge in corner kicks. Kaitlyn Clark made eight saves in goal for Waverly.
ND 2, Norwich 2,
ND wins in PK’s
Leila Vargas and Kathryn Gough had goals for the Crusaders as the game finished 2-2 heading into penalty
kicks.
Notre Dame outshot Norwich 4-2 during the penalty kicks.
Wellsboro 2, North Penn-Mansfield 0
The Hornets picked up an NTL girls’ soccer win Friday.
Jena Boyce scored off a corner kick from Cara Tennis to make it 1-0 at the half.
Then in the second half Jordyn Abernathy put a rebound in the back of the net for the 2-0 final.
The Hornets out shot NPM 16-4 and had an 8-4 edge in corner kicks.
Late Thursday
Northurmberland Country Christian 6, Sullivan County 5, 2OT
The Griffins fell in heartbreaking fashion in non-league girls’ soccer action Friday.
Chloe Burke had two goals for Sullivan plus an assist while Bethany Beinlich, Ellie Springman and Kassidy Beinlich also had goals.
Paige Burke and Kerigan Wettlaufer each had an assist.
In goal Kassidy Beinlich went the first half, stopping seven shots.
In the second half Mallory Dickinson made three saves.
Volleyball
Tioga 3, Dryden 1
17-25, 25-9, 25-8, 25-15
Tioga put up a win against Dryden in their volleyball match on Friday while Bri Rossi led the team with three aces, two kills, 12 digs and six service points.
Toga’s Chloe Bellis had two aces, 13 assists, one kill, one block, eight digs and three service points, Giovanna Rossi had nine kills, one block and three digs, Madison Macumber had two digs and one service point, Shaina Franks had seven kills, Allyson Chapman had one assist and two kills, Ari Manwaring had five kills and one block, Katelyn Perry had 23 assists, Emme Hall had seven kills, five blocks, six digs and three service points, Julia Bellis had one ace, seven kills, 10 digs and four service points, Molly Bombard had eight assists and two kills and Mary Taylor had two aces, one kill, one dig and three service points.
Tioga also won the JV match 25-14, 15-25, 25-20.
Tioga’s Austyn Vance had 10 kills, four points and four digs, Lilly Mesier had four points, 17 assists and 11 digs, Reese Howey had four kills and one block, Brynn Hurd had three kills and one block and Megan Shumway had five kills.
