Waverly ready for indoor track and field season
Head coach: Scott Baird
Assistant coaches: Nate Culver
Returning Athletes: Girls — Paige Ackley (12), Marissa Eisenhower (12), Elizabeth Fritzen (12), Zoe Lunduski (12), Melina Ortiz (12), Alyssa Simonetti (12), Sheridan Talada (12), Emily Tully (10), Elizabeth Vaughn (8); Boys — Brandon Bubniak (12), Isaac Chandler (12), Skyler Dengler (11), Jayden Rose (11), Caden Wheeler (11), Collin Wright (11), Nate Ackley (10), Hunter Elston (10), Gavin Schillmoeller (10), Sam VanDyke (10), Ralph Johnson (8)
Newcomers: Girls — Rachel Ovedovitz (12), Cora Smith (12), Taylor Hall (10), Sarah Noto (9), Kelsey Ward (9); Boys — Matt Atanasoff (10), Paul Bartlett (10), John Price (9)
Thoughts on this year’s team: Girls — First, I have 9-out-of-14 that are seniors. I would say that’s the bad news. The good news is that this is probably the most number of girl seniors that have a lot of experience and talent that I have had. So, even though the overall team numbers are low, I would say there is a lot of fire power of quality experience and talent to be competitive in just about all events against the entire section as well as competing in the Small School Class Sectional Championship. The key will be in finding where we can be at our strongest within certain events. Both Coach Culver and myself are excited to see how far this team can go. Both Melina Ortiz and Sheridan Talada who participated at last year’s State Meet are back. Boys — Our numbers are on the low side, but there is a lot of quality experience and talent that will allow us to be very competitive in most events within the entire section as well in the Small School Class Sectional Championship. As with the girls, Coach Culver and myself are excited to see how far this can go. Isaac Chandler is back from competing in two events where he was also a State Meet Medalist in the Pole Vault in last year’s State Meet. If we can take our newcomers and be able to have them possibly give us some extra depth in some events, this could be a very exciting season.
