WAVERLY, N.Y. — Waverly’s defense scored twice as many points as Johnson City’s offense did in last night’s game at Memorial Stadium. The Wolverine defense improved from week one, holding Johnson City to one touchdown while the Wolverine offense gathered steam and rolled over the Wildcats 41-6.
The Wolverines put the Wildcats in a hole early. Johnson City was only able to garner one first down on their first possession before punting.
Waverly took over on their own thirty for their first offensive possession and marched 70 yards in nine plays for a touchdown. David Hallett found the end zone on an 11-yard rush to put the first points on the board. Trouble getting the snap down held the score to 6-0.
Both offenses struggled to gain ground for the remainder of the first quarter and into the second. While Waverly’s offense was struggling to find the end zone again, the Wolverines were winning the field position battle. They had Johnson City backed up when Ethan Stotler intercepted a tipped pass and returned it the short eight yards for six points. Waverly successfully converted the two-point conversion on a Joe Tomasso pass to Stotler. The Wolverines led 14-0.
The Waverly defense continued to stifle Johnson City’s offense. Caden Turcsik recovered a Johnson City fumble on Johnson City’s 23-yard line. Four plays later, Joe Tomasso connected with Jalen McCarty for a touchdown and a 20-0 lead with only 0:33 to go in the the half. Alex Gadow nailed the extra point to make it 21-0. That is how the half ended.
The third quarter began with a long Waverly drive that ended with Johnson City making a goal line stand at the 1-yard line. The Wildcat defense forced the Wolverines to turn the ball over on downs. Johnson City’s offense had advanced the ball away from their own end zone when McCarty intercepted a deep pass attempt. He returned it 64 yards for a Wolverine touchdown. Gadow followed with another extra point and the Wolverines were up 28-0 at the end of the third.
The Wolverines had the lead, but Johnson City’s offense was beginning to gain ground. Quarterback Corey Casterline led his offensive unit on a 10 play, 58 yard drive to the end zone. Johnson City ended the shutout possibility by scoring six early in the fourth.
However, Waverly’s offense began rolling to close out the fourth quarter. First, Waverly capitalized on great field position from a failed onside kick attempt by Johnson City. The Wolverines started with the ball on the Johnson City 42-yard line and reached the end zone in four plays. Running back Thomas Price did most of the work in the drive with three carries for 37 yards and the touchdown. Trouble getting the snap down led to another failed extra point attempt but, the Waverly lead stretched to 34-6.
On their final possession, the Waverly offense moved 67 yards on 11 plays to score with only 1:42 left on the clock. This time it was running backs Austin Kimble and Gaven Anthony sharing most of the workload. Kimble would score the touchdown on an eight-yard run. Gadow would add an extra point to end all scoring at 41-6.
For Waverly, David Hallett led the rushing attack with 71 yards on 20 carries. McCarty was the leading receiver with 5 catches for 59 yards and the interception for a touchdown. Tomasso finished the night with nine completions for 110 years and one touchdown through the air.
Next week, Waverly travels to Maine-Endwell. Head Coach Jason Miller says the team is anticipating the matchup.
“They’re one of the top five programs in the state. We’ve got our hands full. This is one you circle on the calendar. It’s an exciting opportunity for us.”
