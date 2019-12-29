Waverly’s Mike Atanasoff continues his strong season as he was voted MVP at the 7th Annual Wolverine Invitational Saturday.
Atanasoff won the 50 free in meet record time 21.29 and in doing so set a new IAC Record that has stood for nearly 25 years — Tom Iorio from OM in 1985 (21.46). In doing so he also set new pool and school records.
He then won the 100 free in 47.26 to again break his own IAC, school, pool, and meet records.
Then in the closing 400 free relay, Atanasoff led off the winning relay in 46.97 to reset the IAC, school, and pool records.
Kaden Wheeler also had a strong day, winning the 100 fly in 54.14 and taking second in the 100 backstroke in 57.06.
With his performances, Atanasoff now holds the top time in the state in the 50 free and is third in the 100 free.
Teammate Ryan Bennett (22.88) was third in the 50 free while Josh Lee (24.56) came in fifth. Bennett (51.43) came in third in the 100 free.
Diver Gage Streeter (374.00) came in third for the Wolverines.
Collin Keefer (5:36.71) and Oscar Williams (5:43.25) went fourth and sixth in the 500 free.
The Wolverine 400 free relay of Wheeler, Bennett, Keefer and Atanasoff won in 4:24.09.
Their 200 free relay of Atanasoff, Bennett, Brandon Clark and Lee was second in 1:32.63.
The 200 medley relay of Lee, Max Pan, Wheeler and Clark was fourth in 1:53.74.
Waverly (375) took fourth in the team standings with Corning (409) edging out Horseheads (404) for the win.
ELK LAKE INVITATIONAL
The Towanda girls’ swimming team took second at Elk Lake’s Keep the Beat Meet Saturday.
The Lady Knights scored 26 points with Sayre (14) fourth and Athens (6) seventh. Tunkhannock won with 84 points.
On the boys’ side Athens (37) was third while Towanda (14) came in fifth.
Tunkhannock won that title with 55 points.
For the girls’ Towanda’s Erica Locke (2:11.40) won the 200 free with Sayre’s Jillian Shay (2:14.63) second and Athens’ Allyson Rockwell (2:26.80) fourth.
Locke (5:52.11) and Shay (6:16.52) returned to go 1-2 in the 500.
Towanda’s team of Ava Gannon, Jordyn Radney, Mackenna Maynard and Juliana Varner was third in the 200 medley relay in 2:17.79. Varner (3:08.30) was fourth in the 200 IM.
Sayre’s Kayla Hughey (28.08) and Athens’ Lauren Neville (28.71) went third and fourth in the 50 free.
Hughey (1:03.24) and Neville (1:03.46) went third and fourth in the 100 free as well.
The Lady Knight team of Tori Simmons, Varner, Maynard and Locke (2:00.48) was fourth in the 200 free relay.
Gannon (1:19.62) was third in the 100 backstroke with Radney (1:24.36) third in the 100 breaststroke.
Towanda’s team of Locke, Gannon, Radney and Simmons was second in the 400 free relay in 4:33.06.
For the boys Athens’ Kaden Gorsline (156.10) edged out Towanda’s Eric Lauber (153.95) to win the diving title. Fellow Wildcat James Benninger-Jones (100.25) came in fourth.
Athens went 1-2 in the 100 breaststroke with Mason Henderson (1:18.81) and Thomas Toscano (1:23.13).
Athens’ 200 medley relay team of Kaden Gorsline, Lucas Aquilo, Henderson and Nate Gorsline was third in 2:13.88.
Towanda’s Jaden Wise (2:13) took second in the 200 free with Athens’ Zac Gowin (2:13) third.
Henderson (2:31.46) was second in the 200 IM.
Wise (25.29) and Nate Gorsline (26.07) were second and third in the 50 free.
The Wildcat 200 free relay of Nate Gorsline, Henderson, Joseph Toscano and Gowin was second in 1:46.01. Towanda’s foursome of Wise, Dominic Tavani, Lauber and Max Vega (1:52.67) took fourth.
Joseph Toscano (1:15.64) was fourth in the 100 backstroke.
Towanda’s 400 free relay of Jacob Stiner, Tavani, Nate Spencer and Luke Tavani was third in 5:25.97.
