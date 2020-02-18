Waverly’s Isaac Chandler earned a state berth at the New York State Indoor Track and Field Championships at the Section IV State Qualifier last weekend.
Chandler won the pole vault at 15-feet event to qualify.
The Wolverines did have two new school records set at Collin Wright broke his own record in the 3200 in 10:09.80 to take fifth.
Marissa Eisenhower broke the school record in the weight throw at 36-feet, 5 1/2-inches to beat her old record. She was eighth.
Melina Ortiz was third in the 55 (7.62) and fourth in the 300 (44.00) with Sheridan Talada (10:44.20) was third in the 3000. Cora Smith (10:54) was fourth in the 3000.
Waverly girls’ 4x800 relay was third in 10:30.23.
The Waverly boys’ 4x400 (3:58.91) and the 4x800 (9:15.02) were both fourth.
